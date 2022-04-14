Hyundai Motor to Invest $300 Million in Alabama EV Plant

Hyundai Motor will make investments $300 million (roughly Rs. 2283 crore) in its US Alabama plant to provide Santa Fe hybrid and Genesis Electrified GV70 fashions.

This is the primary time to provide eco-friendly autos akin to electrical autos (EVs) and hybrid vehicles within the US. Hyundai Motor Group at present produces solely inside combustion engine autos at its Alabama and Georgia crops.

On April 13, Jose Munoz, president of Hyundai Motor North America, formally introduced the plan to provide EVs on the Alabama plant on the New York Auto Show.

President Munoz mentioned, “Hyundai plans to produce Santa Fe Hybrid from October and Genesis GV70 from December.”

Hyundai Motor will make investments $300 million to construct EV manufacturing services and create 200 new jobs.

Ernie Kim, president of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, mentioned, “Hyundai Motor has taken the first step toward producing EVs in the US. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing EVs here at the Alabama plant.”

It is analysed that Hyundai Motor’s funding is predicated on the Joe Biden administration’s ‘Buy American’ coverage. The Biden administration introduced in March that the US will improve the proportion of the usage of American elements and parts from the present 55 p.c to 75 p.c by 2029.