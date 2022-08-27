Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on Sept 6th: Here’s what to expect

Back when i20 N Line was launched, Hyundai introduced that they are going to be bringing extra N Line merchandise to India. Now, the producer has revealed that they are going to be launching the Venue N Line on September sixth. The Venue N Line would be the sportier model and extra enthusiast-friendly model of the Venue Facelift which was launched in India on June sixteenth. Here is what to anticipate from the upcoming Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Exterior

In phrases of the outside, there shall be new bumpers that look extra aggressive. There shall be a brand new skid plate design within the entrance in addition to on the rear. Hyundai is utilizing crimson accents all through the outside and a brand new set of alloy wheels as effectively.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Interior

The inside will even get upgrades within the type of new upholstery that will get crimson stitching. There shall be N Line badges and a brand new gear selector and a brand new steering wheel that’s particular to N Line automobiles.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Specs

The Venue N Line will include the identical 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine because the common Venue. It produces 120 PS of max energy and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automated transmission with paddle shifters.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Hardware

Hyundai will make the suspension of the Venue N Line stiffer. This will assist in decreasing the physique roll and bettering the dealing with. However, this can compromise the experience consolation barely. Hyundai will even give an upgraded exhaust to the Venue N Line. It can have a extra throaty sound when in comparison with the inventory exhaust.

