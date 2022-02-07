Hyundai’s updated SUV exposed

The South Korean model has made a raft of working modifications to its in style seven seat household SUV, with a giant give attention to security.

Hyundai’s massive household SUV is getting a raft of recent options for 2022.

The seven-seater’s updates give attention to bringing new security, infotainment tech and styling options.

Hyundai has additionally raised the worth of the Santa Fe from between $850 and $1700 relying on the mannequin.

The rise in worth means the Santa Fe vary now kicks off at $45,550 (earlier than on-road prices).

All grades now include a centre airbag, which is designed to cease head clashes between entrance seat passengers throughout a crash.

Hyundai has additionally added a brand new braking function throughout the vary. The security tech applies the brakes robotically if it has detected the airbags have deployed and there’s no drive enter on the brake or accelerator pedal. This is designed to assist cease a secondary accident.

Active grades rating new chrome exterior highlights and Elite variations achieve a 12.3-inch digital instrument show, heard entrance seats and LED tail lights.

Potential consumers nonetheless have the selection between a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that makes 200kW/331Nm and is matched to an eight velocity computerized transmission or a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 148kW/440Nm paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch auto.

Petrol powered variations drive the entrance wheels solely and diesel fashions include all-paw grip.

All automobile makers are struggling lengthy wait occasions to ship new automobiles attributable to a extreme scarcity of semiconductors, a significant element in new automobiles.

But based on information compiled by automobile gross sales web site PriceMyCar the Santa Fe has one of many shortest wait occasions at 55 days. This compares favourably to the mechanically similar Kia Sorento that has a wait time of 274 days and the typical wait time for all Hyundais is 111 days.