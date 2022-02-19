I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here’s What To Expect

(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second 12 months of the Revive 275 venture will start Monday, Feb. 21.

The venture started in May 2021 and is anticipated to be full by September 2025.

This 12 months, crews can be rebuilding the southbound freeway from Six Mile Road to Northline Road with each instructions of visitors on northbound. Bridge and ramp work can even start on the southbound freeway.

Here’s what to anticipate throughout building:

Feb. 21-25: Crews working each day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on northbound I-275 with rolling proper lane closures from Northline Road to Six Mile Road, together with momentary closures, together with momentary ramp closures as crews put together for the upcoming visitors shift.

Feb. 26 – March 5: Northbound freeway could have one lane open from Northline Road to Five Mile Road for crews to maneuver concrete boundaries from the left shoulder onto the northbound lanes for visitors to share northbound and southbound lanes. Southbound I-275 could have two lanes open from Seven Mile Road to Northline Road. There can be intermittent ramp closures for pavement marking functions.

March 5: Crews are anticipated to start shifting southbound visitors onto the reconfigured northbound lanes and can be intermittently closing ramps to southbound I-275 as a part of the visitors shift.

By March 7: Northbound and southbound I-275 could have two lanes open between Northline Road and Six Mile Road. Northbound barrels will start close to Eureka Road, and southbound barrels will start close to Seven Mile Road. All on and off ramps can be accessible with median crossover ramps besides when crews are engaged on particular ramps.

