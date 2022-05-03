‘I actually grew to like him’: Biographer revisits the story of NSW hangman ‘Nosey Bob’

Although the job got here with an instruction guide, Franks writes: “Even when the science of hanging was better understood, hangmen still had to hope for instant deaths. A slip of the rope could result in a slow suffocation, complete with painful groans and gruesome twitching of the body. A rope too short could bring about a drawn out process of strangulation. A rope too long might cause an ugly decapitation.” Howard wasn’t like different executioners whose lives had been typically chequered by poverty, alcoholism and madness. He’d flip up on time in a neat, darkish go well with, by no means drank on the day and would with out fail stroll as much as the condemned and say in his distinctive, snuffly voice: “My poor man (or woman) no one regrets this more than I do.” He constructed a cottage in Bondi with sea views the place he stored a tidy backyard, grew greens, had pet canines and stored bees. An outdated {photograph} of the Darlinghurst Gaol. Credit:Jessica Hromas When his spouse Jane died at dwelling one other fantasy was that the trigger was the disgrace of being married to the hangman. The actuality was much less theatrical: loss of life resulting from pleuritic effusion (water on the lungs). Franks mentioned she believes Nosey Bob was stereotyped as a result of he was the hangman. “He was disfigured so was often presented as physically monstrous with this really much-hated job. For a lot of people, it was easier to stand down an individual rather than the justice system.

“Journalists of the day were fighting quite hard and quite nobly to eradicate the death penalty and he was just a tool in their public relations campaign. It was so easy to make the system look evil if you are presenting the hangman as just another villain of Darlinghurst jail.” She mentioned her opinion of Nosey Bob modified as she learnt extra about him. “I think he was a much softer person than the stereotype is because he was a family man, but he was also incredibly kind to animals. A lot of women quite liked him and saw through the job description and the disfigurement. Author Rachel Franks at the Mitchell Library. Credit:Joy Lai, State Library of NSW “There’s stories about him on the tram. He would take the money from women and pass it to the conductor so that they didn’t have to get up and he would pass them their change. “I know quite a few biographers who start out liking the subject and then the more they learn the less they like the person they are writing about. I actually had the opposite experience. I believed the hype about a gruff executioner who was rough on the scaffold but then the more I learnt about him the more I actually grew to like him. I actually quite like him a lot.”