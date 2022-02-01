“I Ain’t Seen A Boy Sulk…”: Jason Holder On Changes In West Indies Dressing Room | Cricket News

After profitable the T20I collection in opposition to England, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has stated that the group has actually come collectively and good issues are in retailer for the facet. West Indies defeated England by 17 runs within the ultimate T20I to win the five-match collection 3-2. Jason Holder had taken 5 wickets for the Windies in that sport.

“For me, this is the closest that I’ve felt a group be in a very, very long time. Honest to God, the energy I felt from the meetings… most contributions I’ve ever seen in a West Indies dressing room. Even though you might not understand a certain decision, everybody’s still buying in with it,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

“Tough luck to the guys who didn’t really get the opportunity but they never showed it: I ain’t seen a boy sulk. That says a lot about the camaraderie and the strength of the unit. I don’t think it’s a finished product and we’ve got to strive to be consistent,” he added.

In the fifth and ultimate T20I, Holder additionally turned the primary West Indian to take a hat-trick within the shortest format of the sport. He had taken 4 wickets on 4 consecutive balls within the ultimate over of Windies innings.

“We’ve got a couple of days before we start, start over, and then we go again in India. Nothing is impossible. We’ve got to believe that nothing is impossible and continue to be happy for one another’s success and continue to build as a team. I was just pleased with the consistency in terms of the wicket-taking column,” stated Holder.

“It’s something I pride myself on, particularly in this format. There were tough times in the series, which you would expect, and just the way I came through the tough periods was very, very pleasing. There’s still areas to improve on, coming back and finishing off spells well. It’s special for me, knowing how badly I felt after the Ireland series. Personally, I felt as though I let the team down with my personal performances. It wasn’t for lack of effort, it was just one of those times where it didn’t click and it didn’t happen. But everything happens in its time and this series was my time,” he added.

West Indies will subsequent lock horns in opposition to India in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting February 6 in Ahmedabad.