I Almost Decided To Quit Wrestling After Tokyo Olympics, Says Vinesh Phogat | Commonwealth Games News

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday stated she practically give up wrestling after failing a second time to win a medal on the Olympics in Tokyo earlier than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep discuss rejuvenated her to proceed. While a knee damage within the quarterfinals dashed her hopes in 2016 Rio Olympics, Vinesh once more crashed out within the final eight stage in Tokyo, regardless of getting into her weight class because the world No.1. Vinesh admitted that the 2 disappointments pushed her to the brink of quitting wrestling, lengthy earlier than she reinvented herself with a gold medal on the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Definitely, you can say that (Vinesh 2.0 reloaded). I have managed to cross a big mental barrier. I almost gave up wrestling because in two Olympics I couldn’t win a medal. Olympics is the biggest stage for an athlete. But my family always backed me, they always trust in my abilities,” the star wrestler advised PTI.

“When I was low, I met Modi ji (Narendra Modi) and he gave me motivation. He said ‘we trust you and you can do it’. That reignited the spark in me.” Vinesh stated the assist she obtained from her household and followers additionally stored her motivated to maintain going.

“Since childhood I like sports. I always play from my heart, I don’t have any pressure from anyone… I feel happy when I win. I always have the passion to win. My family is always supportive of what I am doing,” she stated.

“After you win everybody is behind you, but when you get the support after losing it matters a lot, and I have got that from my family, fans and well-wishers after Tokyo.” She stated for any athlete nothing is greater than getting rewards for laborious work.

“The most important thing for an athlete is to replicate the thing in the mat which you did in training. I couldn’t do that in Tokyo and I am still very sad about it.

“But the laborious work I’ve put within the final one 12 months, the best way I’ve managed myself, I wished to show myself… The assist which I obtained from all quarters was additionally behind the thoughts, I can not disappoint myself.

“Some people whom I have never met, never knew them, they supported me, backed me, I just thought I have to rise again for them,” Vinesh stated.

“They are the ones who has been backing my wresting career and I owe them everything.”