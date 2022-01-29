‘I am broken’ – final farewell for murdered Tembisa deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane | News24

Deputy faculty principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down within the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa final week.

Her husband, Wiseman Ngendane, mentioned he would miss his spouse’s banter.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi mentioned throughout his eulogy that the division misplaced a “good teacher”.

The household of murdered Tembisa deputy faculty principal Thembisile Ngendane mentioned their last goodbyes to her on the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Saturday.

Thembisile was gunned down within the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School on Friday, 21 January.

Her husband, Wiseman Ngendane, mentioned he was “overwhelmed” by the magnitude of people that arrived to pay their respects to her.

“This is a very sad day. I wish this day never came; I wish my wife never left this earth. But I felt her presence today in the church and I’m grateful for that bit of reassurance that she’s with us in spirit,” he mentioned.

Wiseman, who’s the deputy principal at Ebomini Primary School, mentioned he was amazed at what number of lives his spouse touched, including:

The quantity of people who confirmed up right now touches my coronary heart. I knew my spouse was a loveable girl, I simply did not totally know that she impacted so many individuals’s lives within the space.

He mentioned it might take a very long time earlier than the household would piece again their lives with out her.

“I miss my wife, I miss her smile and I just miss her presence. I am broken, my kids are trying hard to be strong, but it’s not easy at all. Death is never easy. I am angry at those who killed my wife. I’m angry because it’s because of their selfishness that we had to bury a wonderful woman,” he mentioned.

“They must face the might of the law. What they did is not right, they had no right to shoot my wife dead like that.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo mentioned no arrests had been made within the case: “The investigation is still ongoing. Police are still searching for the suspects.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended the funeral and gave an emotional eulogy.

We stay saddened on the passing of our beloved deputy principal Thembisile. We want we will come to you for solutions. We want we will come to you with any type of rationalization. How we want we will element the motive behind this so that every one of us can reply to the query: ‘But why?’

He added that the ache the division, household and group had been feeling was “extremely difficult” to elucidate.

“None of us present here thought we’d meet like this today, but a sinner and a selfish person decided that we should meet like this today. Our collective grief, pain and tears are not for free,” he mentioned.

He added that those that killed Thembisile would by no means get pleasure from peace.

“Forgive me, the leadership of the church. I am at the centre of forgiveness. But as for these killers, forgiveness must escape them. We have lost a good teacher,” Lesufi mentioned.

The Ngendane household mentioned they’d endlessly bear in mind Thembisile’s form coronary heart and the eagerness she had for her job and the pupils on the faculty.

“She was a wonderful human being. My house is empty. We were married for 22 years and still had so much plans for our lives. I’ll miss talking to her about my day at school, and I’ll miss her talking to me about her fun and exciting days at school. She will always be my wife. Her memory will forever live on. Fly high with the angels my beautiful wife,” Wiseman mentioned.