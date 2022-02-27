‘I am burning with shame’: Protester in Russia slams Ukraine invasion

A protester in Russia says he’s “burning with shame” over his nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The man was talking at an anti-war protest within the japanese metropolis of Yekaterinburg on Saturday, the place a minimum of 69 folks have been arrested.

“I’m ashamed,” he mentioned. “I haven’t been able to live normally for several days. I’m burning with shame. I’m infinitely ashamed of what is happening. It’s scary for those who аre there and for those who are here.”

“It can’t be any worse,” mentioned a lady. “We are the aggressor state. And people are dying because of us. And it disgusts me.”

The feedback got here as anti-war demonstrations befell for a 3rd successive day in Russia, together with one within the second-largest metropolis St Petersburg.

Over the previous 72 hours, police have arrested greater than 3,000 peaceable protesters in accordance with OVD, an impartial rights monitoring group in Russia. Over 200 of these detained have been in Moscow and over 100 in St Petersburg.