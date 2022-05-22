‘I am not a thief, I am not a criminal’ – Western Cape speaker Mnqasela responds to fraud allegations | News24

Masizole Mnqasela has welcomed the investigation of fraud and corruption claims laid in opposition to him.

He says the expertise has been embarrassing.

Mnqasela has requested safety, together with along with his household throughout this time.

The speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, has welcomed the decision to be investigated following allegations of fraud and corruption laid in opposition to him.

Addressing the media on the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on Sunday, Mnqasela mentioned when there is a component of mistaken doing by politicians, they have to topic themselves to a simply, truthful, and clear course of.

The DA gave the Hawks paperwork referring to subsistence, journey, and leisure allowance claims from Mnqasela.

“… I have to say, the revelations by the DA to say to the Hawks, please investigate, I welcome them. Nobody is above the law, and no one should be treated in a special way,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the whistle-blowers, as alleged by Premier Alan Winde, should be protected and allowed area to share proof that they must allow the investigation in opposition to him to proceed.

Mnqasela added:

I’m not a thief, I’m not a legal, my document of public service speaks for itself.

The speaker vowed to topic himself to the Constitution and all of the arms of the regulation.

He mentioned he was additionally not naïve to the truth that there was politics and there was the regulation.

“I pray and hope that there is no maleficence, because I wouldn’t want to see party politics being used in anyway to deal with members of parliament when in fact we’ve got systems in parliament that deal with matters of behaviour of members.”

Mnqasela additional requested that he and his household be protected through the investigation.

“This has been very embarrassing, extremely embarrassing and completely disheartening and painful, to see the things and names that I have been called.”

He believes he will probably be vindicated.

The DA has additionally reported the matter to its Federal Legal Commission for an inside investigation.