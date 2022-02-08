Jason Gillespie does not wish to coach Australia’s males’s group whereas describing Justin Langer’s messy exit from the job as “heartbreaking”.

Gillespie, who’s South Australia’s coach and a former coach of English county sides Sussex and Yorkshire, had been touted as potential substitute for Langer.

“I am not putting myself up for any job,” Gillespie instructed reporters on Tuesday. “It’s nice to be thought of in that way but it’s certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining.”

Gillespie has reached out to former Test team-mate Langer, who quit on Saturday as Australia’s coach.

“Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out – pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest.,” Gillespie stated. “But unfortunately, it is what it is. Justin has handled himself very well…the decision has been made and whatever decision they make, they make.

“But I feel everyone seems to be of the opinion that issues most likely may have been dealt with higher. He is okay. He felt he had one thing to supply Australian cricket. Cricket Australia felt in a different way. So transfer on, that is half and parcel I suppose of being in skilled sport and being a coach.”

Gillespie praised Langer’s four-year tenure as national coach.

“Justin will go on and do great issues that everyone knows he can,” he said. “He has completed a effective job with Australian cricket the final 4 years and all of us want him rather well as a result of he’ll achieve no matter he places his thoughts to.”

Trevor Bayliss , the previous England coach who’s at present with Sydney Thunder, has additionally been linked to the position.

CA CEO Nick Hockley stated the choice to not provide Langer an extended extension – he rejected a six-month provide – was as a result of it was felt the group required one thing totally different into the long run. The new teaching construction might even see assistants, specialists and consultants tackle a higher position with the pinnacle coach overseeing the operation and more likely to miss sure excursions and sequence.