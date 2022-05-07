‘I am sorry for Sofia’: Belarus jails girlfriend of dissident seized after forced plane landing

“We greatly dislike it when someone comments on the decisions of our courts, so we will not comment the decision of the court in friendly Belarus.”

Russian opposition figures criticised their nation for not intervening within the case of Sapega regardless of claims it’s defending Russians overseas, one of many causes Moscow has used to justify its army marketing campaign in Ukraine.

“The Russian foreign ministry did not take any steps to get her out of the clutches of Lukashenko,” allies of jailed opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov wrote on his Twitter account.

“Six years for being in love (with Pratasevich),” Gennady Gudkov, a former lawmaker and member of the liberal opposition, wrote on Twitter. “A rare bastard has seized power in Belarus,” he added, referring to Lukashenko.