‘I am sorry for Sofia’: Belarus jails girlfriend of dissident seized after forced plane landing
“We greatly dislike it when someone comments on the decisions of our courts, so we will not comment the decision of the court in friendly Belarus.”
Russian opposition figures criticised their nation for not intervening within the case of Sapega regardless of claims it’s defending Russians overseas, one of many causes Moscow has used to justify its army marketing campaign in Ukraine.
“The Russian foreign ministry did not take any steps to get her out of the clutches of Lukashenko,” allies of jailed opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov wrote on his Twitter account.
“Six years for being in love (with Pratasevich),” Gennady Gudkov, a former lawmaker and member of the liberal opposition, wrote on Twitter. “A rare bastard has seized power in Belarus,” he added, referring to Lukashenko.
Pratasevich has but to go on trial and the standing of the investigation towards him is unclear.
The blogger, who fled Belarus in 2019, had labored as an editor on the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on the Telegram messenger app. The channel, which is brazenly hostile to Lukashenko, performed an vital function in broadcasting and coordinating large opposition protests in 2020.
The mass protests have been sparked by anger over what the opposition stated was a rigged presidential election that gave Lukashenko his sixth time period in energy.
Lukashenko denied stealing the election and cracked down on the opposition, whose main members have been jailed or pressured to flee.