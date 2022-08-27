Sports
I am the best man for the job: Bhaichung Bhutia | Football News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: It is one struggle Bhaichung Bhutia is engaged in the place the variables are past his precise management. For now, the Padma Shree awardee’s candidature for the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) presidential publish has the specific help of two, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, among the many 35 state affiliation votes.
Almost embarrassed to match his candidacy towards former goalkeeper Kalyan Choubey, Bhutia spelt out his work as an administrator and his involvement with the sport — because the day he hung up his boots — with a variety of diffidence. Having performed for the nation for 16 years out of which 12 as captain, the Arjuna awardee rigorously averted itemizing his achievements on the sector.
His moot level within the ‘election campaign’ has been a query that he requested all of the stakeholders.
“Am I not a better candidate to lead AIFF out of the ‘penalty box’ that it currently finds itself in?”
More rhetorical than deserving a direct response, Bhutia, at a press meet on Friday, stated: “I am the right man for the post. The federation needs a slew of reforms and I have the know-how and experience to implement those.
“It is commendable that we are hosting U-17 World Cups but I would like to see India earn the right to play in a World Cup. And I know it is possible with the right management and personnel.” Bhutia had been concerned in operating a soccer membership (United Sikkim), labored because the chairman of AIFF’s technical committee and had been a member of the Mission Olympic Committee since he stopped terrorizing goalkeepers along with his sharpness. “I have spent all my post-retirement years trying to give back to the game,” he stated.
Sourav Ganguly’s stint as an administrator appears to have had an impression on Bhutia.
“We have seen how Ganguly has handled the administrator’s job with aplomb. I would like to see that space created in the AIFF fraternity. It has been 85 years since a player could make it to the high table of our football family. I wish to buck the trend.”
Rajasthan affiliation chief Manavendra Singh and Andhra Pradesh affiliation chief Gopalkrishna Kosaraju spoke vehemently towards the politicization of the AIFF elections.
“Threatening and bulldozing candidates do not work in the long run. We have decided to stand by the better candidate who can deliver.”
The election is scheduled for September 2. Bhutia want to have a debate with Choubey earlier than the elections to discover a strategy to work collectively. The former goalkeeper fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar (West Bengal).
“Let’s not get politics involved and destroy this beautiful sport,” the face of Indian soccer stated. Like it or not, Bhutia has a struggle available.
