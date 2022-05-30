“I Can Beat Anyone”: Teenager Holger Rune Declares After Making French Open Quarter-Finals Defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas | Tennis News

Teenager Holger Rune grew to become the primary Danish man to achieve the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked world quantity 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and declared: “I can beat anyone”. Rune, simply 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over the 2021 runner-up on the again of 54 winners and can face Norway’s eighth seed Casper Ruud for a spot within the semi-finals. The final Danish man to achieve the last-eight at any Slam was Jan Leschly within the 1967 US Championships. “I have strong belief in myself that if I really focus and play my tennis, I can beat almost everybody on tour,” stated Rune.

“But also, I really have to be in the moment, because if not, everybody can also beat me. So it’s really about just staying focused and focus mostly on the tennis.”

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already into the quarter-finals, it’s the first time two youngsters have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years in the past.

Rune, solely per week older than the world quantity six, shrugged off comparisons with the Spaniard after including Tsitsipas to his spectacular assortment of huge identify victims.

He noticed off third-ranked Alexander Zverev on his technique to a maiden title in Munich on clsy within the build-up to Roland Garros.

“I think he deserve all the attention that he’s getting. He’s been doing some incredible things, beating Novak, Rafa, all these guys,” added Rune.

“He deserves it, and he’s also improving a lot every time. For me it’s not a problem. I’m going at my own pace, improving at my own time. I mean, everybody has their own journey, and this is mine.”

In a tense fourth set on Monday, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three extra break factors within the tenth recreation earlier than he secured victory when his Greek opponent hit lengthy.

“I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” stated Rune.

“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here.

“My plan was to be aggressive as a result of Stefanos can assault the brief balls. I wanted to take time without work him.”

Rune recovered from a break down in the opening set to lead but Tsitsipas appeared to have steadied himself when he fought off three break points in the third game of the second set on his way to levelling the last-16 tie.

Rune carved out a key break for a 4-2 lead in the third set as he edged ahead once again in the match.

Despite being seeded to make the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had endured a testing French Open, coming back from two sets to love behind to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

Promoted

He then required four sets and four hours to see off Czech qualifier and 134th-ranked Zdenek Kolar in round two.

The Greek was unable to shake off his struggles against Rune in the fourth set on Monday and slipped down a double break to trail 3-2 and then 5-2.