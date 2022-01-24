‘I caught my husband looking at racy videos of other women’

A lady caught her husband taking a look at racy movies on-line and seems to search out it – however the clip has shocked and angered others.

The spouse recorded her husband scrolling via movies of scantily-clad ladies whereas lounging on the couch as she seemed down from a primary flooring balcony – the right vantage level to see his telephone display.

While she appeared to take all of it in good humour as she posted the video on TikTok accompanied by a laughing face emoji, many ladies have since responded stating they’d not have dealt with it as properly, The Sun stories.

The lady, who posts from the deal with @lyjones0, captioned the clip: “My husband forgot we got a second-floor balcony.”

In the video you may see her zoom in on the again of a person’s head so viewers can catch a glimpse of what he’s taking a look at on his telephone.

While the image is barely small, you may clearly make out the determine of a girl provocatively dancing.

Some viewers have been appalled by the footage.

“I’d rather be single than pretend to laugh at this happening,” one wrote.

“My comment won’t go over well lol but I think it’s 100 per cent disrespectful,” one other agreed.

A 3rd stated: “I wouldn’t even complain to him about it. I’d just slowly start losing my feelings for him and care less every time.”

But some fellow TikTokers didn’t suppose the husband’s viewing habits have been a problem in any respect.

One stated: “Am I the only one not bothered by this? I look at thirst traps on TikTok all day long, doesn’t mean I’ll cheat.”

Another stated: “I wouldn’t care about my husband looking at girls he could never pull. Hell, he barely pulled me.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission