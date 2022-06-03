“I chose no. 3!”: Tinder user mocked for sharing reasons not to date him

In a brand new viral publish, a consumer shared a Tinder dialog that began off with a person itemizing the the reason why folks do not date him.

Published to Reddit‘s r/Tinder discussion board, an individual beneath the username u/caseybeaulieu shared a screenshot of a dialog they’d with a Tinder match. The viral publish has over 21,000 upvotes and 1,000 feedback.

The first message learn, “So top 3 reasons people don’t want to date me. 1. I am Jewish 2. I am vegan 3. I am pro-life.” In response, the consumer wrote, “i choose number three!”

The debate on abortion has been a subject of debate for many years. The information outlet Politico obtained a leaked draft of a call that might see the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark determination legalizing abortion at a federal degree. The information precipitated large protests across the nation between activists on either side.

The matter of abortion can also be controversial in several sects of Judaism. A tweet thread from a Rabbi named Daniel Bogard not too long ago went viral, the place he describes why Judaism helps open entry to abortion.

“In Exodus 21:22 we get a clear statement that a fetus is *not* a person: ‘When men fight, and one of them pushes a pregnant person and a miscarriage results, but no other damage ensues, the one responsible shall be fined…This stands in sharp contrast with the next verse, which states that ‘a life for a life, an eye for an eye. The Torah literally couldn’t be more explicit: a fetus is not a human life,” he wrote.

However, Rabbi Yaakov Menken argued towards this stance in a Newsweek op-ed on the “Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice.”

“The stated goal of the rally is to proclaim that ‘Abortion access is a Jewish value, plain and simple.’ Its real goal, however, is to gaslight broad swaths of the country, and to provide cover for secularist elites. The rally’s organizers, sponsors and supporters wish to render the killing of a fetus a religious liberty ‘right’ and, at the same time, promote the dangerous fiction that a rational pro-life position violates the “separation of church and state,” he wrote.

Reddit customers have been fast to remark.

“What a weird opening lol,” u/Scape—Goat replied.

“Being Jewish and being pro life doesn’t necessarily go together that well. In Jewish law the mothers life is always going to be considered more valuable than that of an unborn fetus,” u/Horsemilks wrote, echoing the argument put ahead by Rabbi Bogard.

U/Disastrous-Owl8985 questioned, “That whole first message is just bad. You’re listing reasons people won’t date you and you think it’ll be attractive to someone?”

“Numbered list openers in general,” mentioned u/thanyou utilizing crimson flag emojis.

“Men who think their opinion on abortion is so important that they have to include it in their opening on Tinder = unmatch,” u/kommunia exclaimed.

Newsweek reached out to u/caseybeaulieu for remark.