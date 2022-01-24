I created the Aboriginal flag as a symbol of unity and pride

The Aboriginal flag design is a deeply private piece of art work. It was led to by my experiences as an artwork college pupil, with my time among the many biggest assortment of Aboriginal materials tradition on the South Australian Museum, in addition to that driving drive of demonstrations and marches for Aboriginal rights and justice.

Luritja artist and activist Harold Thomas indicators the settlement with the federal authorities. Credit:David Hancock

I made the Aboriginal flag to guide an illustration on the National Aboriginal Day Observance Committee, which began from Victoria Square, Adelaide, on Friday, July 9, 1971. There had been black and white people united. The reminiscence has not diminished. It was the place the expression of id was stamped. That pivotal second formed what was to return.

I’ve been the copyright holder of the flag however I’ve struck a cope with the federal authorities, which can be introduced on Tuesday, that ensures it may be utilized by all Australians.

I recognise the institution of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra on January 26, 1972, which has resonated via Indigenous communities and the Australian folks at giant since then, with the message that there’s a uniting image and voice for all Indigenous folks.