'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook







Hellen Wendy Nyabuto could possibly be seen in a video struggling to remain afloat after diving into the deep finish of the pool final week.

The 23-year-old well being employee, who lived in Toronto, had earlier responded to feedback from viewers earlier than resuming her swim.

Her physique was noticed hours later on the backside of the pool. According to her brother, she drowned in Collingwood, Ontario, the city the place she labored.

Her father Nyabuto John Kiyondi, 56 instructed CNN from his residence in Kenya: “I watched that video. I cried. It is terrible.”

“She communicated with me two days before she perished. She sounded very fine and I was very happy. She promised me a phone. I didn’t feel anything abnormal,” he stated. Nyabuto lived along with her youthful brother Enock in an condo in Toronto and labored part-time as a well being employee whereas finding out nursing, her household stated. “She has been in Canada for about three years,” Enock, who’s certainly one of her 5 siblings stated. “All the financial responsibilities (of their family in Kenya) were on her,” he added. ‘Back to sq. one’ Wendy’s father, a smallholder farmer in Kisii, southwest Kenya, stated he’s “back to square one” now that his daughter is gone. “She was assisting me financially to educate her siblings, particularly in terms of school fees and other expenses. I’m stuck now and back to square one. I’m wondering how her younger siblings will continue schooling,” Kiyondi instructed CNN. All he now desires is his daughter’s physique returned to Kenya. “According to our tradition, one is supposed to be buried where he or she was born. I’ll not feel comfortable, psychologically, if my daughter is buried away from Kenya,” he stated. to boost 50,000 Canadian {dollars} (round $38,000) to assist along with her burial prices. Repatriating Wendy’s physique will take a toll on her household’s meager assets and Enock stated they’ve began a GoFundMe campaign to boost 50,000 Canadian {dollars} (round $38,000) to assist along with her burial prices. “The family is going through a rough time now. All we want is for her body to be transported back home for burial,” he stated.





