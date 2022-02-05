‘I deny that I failed to act in defence of Magopeni’ – SABC board chairperson | News24

The SABC board chairperson dismissed claims by Phathiswa Magopeni that there was a plan to fireplace her.

Magopeni had beforehand complained about political interference earlier than her dismissal final month.

She was in the end fired from her place by Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini denied having a hand within the dismissal of the nationwide broadcaster’s head of reports, Phathiswa Magopeni.

In his affidavit, Makhathini claimed no unhealthy blood between him and Magopeni.

His affidavit was submitted to the board’s particular committee on 2 February, the place Makhathini additionally connected WhatsApp messages he exchanged with Magopeni.

In one of many messages, Magopeni complained about political interference from ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Magopeni claimed she was confronted by Duarte, who complained concerning the SABC information protection of the ANC throughout the elections.

She advised Makhathini that she would not be intimidated.

Makhathini claimed that he then referred to as Duarte about her alleged therapy of Magopeni.

Duarte replied that the ANC noticed the SABC as an “opposition”.

Duarte later confirmed to Makhathini that she would not remark additional as a result of the occasion’s attorneys can be sending a proper written criticism to the SABC.

On 21 November, Magopeni wrote to Makhathini, to ask the SABC to complain concerning the ANC to the IEC.

Makhathini claimed that he escalated Magopeni’s criticism to their lawyer concerning the acceptable plan of action to make sure “SABC editorial independence is protected”.

He claimed that Magopeni made each effort to keep away from the allegations levelled towards her.

Makhathini stated Magopeni claimed the costs towards her had been trumped up and had been a part of a broader conspiracy by the SABC to fireplace her.

“… advocate Nazeer Cassim SC ultimately dismissed that attempt to derail the disciplinary process,” Makhathini stated.

“I deny that I failed to act in defence of Magopeni at the time. On the contrary, I believe that I responded appropriately and that my intervention at least cautioned the ANC as to what the SABC considered to be inappropriate conduct on their part.

“I, always, acted in the perfect curiosity of the SABC and inside my position as board chairperson.”

Phathiswa Magopeni. Gallo Images Moeletsi Mabe, Gallo Images, Sunday Times

Makhathini claimed that the ANC had not submitted a written complaint to the IEC about the SABC’s election coverage.

He claimed that allegations by Magopeni against him were unfounded.

Magopeni laid a grievance after the broadcaster started a disciplinary hearing, related to the erroneous airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode on 26 October 2021.

Magopeni was dismissed on 28 January after being found guilty.

Cassim found Magopeni guilty of misconduct.

He instructed the board to come up with an appropriate sanction against Magopeni.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe then wrote to Magopeni, to say she had been dismissed.

Mxakwe claimed that Magopeni failed to submit any mitigating factors.

Magopeni was afforded an opportunity to problem her dismissal, both on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration or the Labour Court.

Magopeni hit again, claiming that her dismissal was politically-motivated.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had blamed the SABC for the governing occasion’s poor efficiency in final yr’s native authorities elections, claiming the broadcaster solely coated detrimental service supply points in municipalities.