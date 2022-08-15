‘I didn’t know her’: Man on trial for killing Tazné van Wyk says he had never even seen her before | News24

The man accused of the homicide and rape of younger Tazné van Wyk took the stand on Monday.

He veered from frail and inaudible to loud and forthright, relying on the questions put to him.

He has denied all the costs.

The absconded parolee accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk denies ever figuring out or seeing her.

However, he advised the Western Cape High Court that he did drink beer within the yard of her dad and mom’ dwelling on the day she disappeared.

He has vehemently denied greater than 20 fees of rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.

He seemed skinny in his buttoned-up worn-out leather-based jacket, creased chinos, light black fez and slim spectacles, in contrast with the needed photograph of the tall, well-built man in a T-shirt put out by the police throughout the hunt for Van Wyk.

He swayed and was barely audible when requested to verify fundamental particulars about himself. This prompted his lawyer to remind the courtroom that fellow inmates had severely overwhelmed him up on his strategy to the trial from Pollsmoor Prison just a few weeks in the past.

Through repetition and persistence, the courtroom heard that he’s 54 and that his highest degree of education is Grade 8. He was married twice and had six to eight kids together with his wives and different girls. He cannot bear in mind the names of all his kids.

He stated he had labored as a builder, tiler and steps maker, and a safety guard for a municipality.

When requested in regards to the younger sufferer, his manner modified, and he grew to become animated and forthright.

“I didn’t know her,” he testified.

The accused can’t be recognized due to alleged assaults on his personal kinfolk, which he additionally denied.

After a search by volunteers and police for van Wyk, her physique was present in a storm drain subsequent to the N1 freeway close to Worcester.

Her left hand had been hacked off and maggots coated her pubic space.

‘How may I do this if I had no cash’

His arrest, through a entice set for him in Cradock by one among his ex-wives, took the lid off greater than 20 horrific crimes, not simply towards van Wyk, however towards members of his household.

The man confirmed that he had lodged in a home adjoining to Van Wyk’s, subsequent to a spaza store, for 2 weeks. But, regardless of the proximity, and her visiting a girl in that home often, he insisted he didn’t know the woman in any respect.

He additionally denied being seen on the spaza store throughout the street from the place she lived on the day she disappeared, saying impatiently, “Finish up, finish up!”, whereas she purchased one thing.

Initial stories on her disappearance point out that she was final seen strolling to the spaza store, which is just some paces from her entrance gate.

However, the courtroom heard that he was certainly, on the very least, on the property the place her dad and mom rented, as a result of he had been invited to hitch a bunch of individuals ingesting beer.

He stated they sat within the yard, however denied seeing the little woman, though he does bear in mind the Wendy home she lived in close to the gate.

He stated her father Terence Manuel was additionally with the group ingesting beer.

The accused additionally denied sexually assaulting one other relative who he gave a elevate dwelling to after the parole occasion of a member of the family launched from jail.

He had allegedly additionally provided the relative cash to have intercourse with him.

“How could I do that if I had no money,” he requested loudly.

The trial continues.