‘I don’t have any more tears’, says Ukrainian of devastation near Kyiv

Mykola Kravchenya, a resident of a village northwest of Kyiv, says Russian troops killed his son once they occupied the area north of Ukraine’s capital metropolis.

“They came, told them to come out of the house,” he told Euronews. “He and his wife came out of the house, with guns to their heads. They let his wife go she said I have two kids don’t kill me. And then they shot him.”

Kravchenya’s son was one of 40 people in Andriivka who were killed; six of them were buried recently in the village cemetery after being exhumed from where they were buried in people’s gardens.

“I don’t have any more tears. What can I do?” Kravchenya said.

“The most important thing is that (my son) didn’t betray Ukraine. That’s the most important.”

Fragments of bombs nonetheless stay within the village, the place not one home seems to have been spared.

Several areas have massive query marks painted on them, indicating that there could possibly be unexploded units there equivalent to mines or bombs.

An estimated 1,000 individuals lived within the village 60 kilometres northwest of Kyiv earlier than the struggle. Many left earlier than it was beneath full occupation by Russian troops.