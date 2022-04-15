‘I don’t have visions of grandeur’: Jon Faine

The Mighty Apollo poached eggs on the Apollo Cafe, West Melbourne. Credit: Luis Enrique Ascui After the strongman’s loss of life within the Nineties, the constructing had a number of reinventions, however the old-school paintwork stays, and is now dwelling to the Apollo Cafe, which celebrates his life. A laneway subsequent door has been renamed Mighty Apollo Lane. There was by no means any query of the place Faine and I might meet for lunch. It’s a far cry from the times when Faine would go to the highest flooring of the fitness center to fulfill Apollo, who additionally lived within the constructing in shockingly modest lodging. When he first visited, Faine had no concept of Anderson’s life as a showman who carried out at travelling tent reveals and festivals, and who had damaged a number of weightlifting and different data – and he didn’t, at first, consider him.

“But he’d pull out these meticulously kept scrapbooks and he had all this photographic evidence, page after page. He knew what he was doing was exceptional,” Faine says. “Apollo was vain but also, in his own way, he was very matter-of-fact about it. To him, it was like, ‘well, that’s me’ – for everyone else it was, ‘you’re kidding!’” The Apollo Benedict with Jamaican spiced ham hock and lime hollandaise. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui When Faine was an everyday customer, West Melbourne was “all slums, panel beaters and brothels”, however perusing the cafe’s hip menu, it’s a special image (though you’re nonetheless by no means removed from a panel beater or a brothel). “Apollo would fall about laughing if he knew this was a cafe,” he says. “Although he’d like the name.” Faine is happy to see some Apollo-themed meals on the menu. I order the Apollo Benedict, which comes with Jamaican spiced ham hock and a lime hollandaise; he has the Mighty Apollo – poached eggs with Kaiserfleisch, black pudding, mushrooms and spinach. “Obviously I have to get that,” he says. Both are scrumptious, though Faine says he’s not used to consuming a lot fatty meat.

“And in case you can’t tell, I need to lose at least five if not 10 kilos – COVID kilos!” Receipt for lunch at Apollo Cafe with Jon Faine. While Faine’s e-book is a celebration of two extraordinary lives, it’s additionally a narrative of arduous instances. Thelma and Apollo grew up in poverty in Clifton Hill (the place Apollo, a person of solely simply over 5 toes, taught himself to struggle after being bullied), and a special period. Thelma’s story took her to the remotest a part of the nation the place she ended up a pioneering publican in an period when few ladies labored, whereas Apollo lived an equally uncommon life chasing the highlight and claiming an virtually supernatural reward as the foundation of his superhuman power. He sought fame whereas Thelma wished fortune. But neither appeared to realize what they hoped for of their lifetimes. When Anderson’s spouse left him for one in all his martial arts instructors, she additionally left their three sons behind – completely. After Apollo suffered what would now be regarded a nervous breakdown, his boys had been put into care, the place they remained till they had been 18 years outdated. They share their tales within the e-book, and Faine consulted all of them the best way; the Anderson story is an advanced one. “Their lives were often very brutal, and I want them to know that they have every reason to be proud of their father and more than anything, I want to make sure his legacy is recognised and preserved,” he says. “Apollo at least is now immortal, which is what he desperately wanted. But I’m acutely aware that for me it’s a book but for his sons, it’s their lives.”

In many senses although, Apollo & Thelma can be about Faine’s life. The e-book takes a number of tangential paths, amongst them chapters in regards to the wrestle for Indigenous land rights, the late Frank Hardy and his involvement with the Gurindji walk-off on the Wave Hill cattle station (commonly serviced by Thelma’s pub), and one other during which Faine reveals that his stepson (his spouse Jan’s son) is a Bundjalung man. Loading “It’s a bit of a genre-bender in that sense,” says Faine. “It’s not neat, but life’s not linear or neat, so I’ve woven some of my stories in there, but it’s all in context. I’m not trying to do a humble brag but I’ve got some stories that I think need to be told – some of them are in this book and some of them aren’t. The book goes off in directions that will … catch people unawares, but I reveal the reasons why, and why certain things, like what happened with the Gurindji, matters so much to me, why it’s important to stop pretending some of these things in our colonial past didn’t happen.” There are additionally tales from his radio life, though these are most likely much less shocking to his long-time listeners. He pays tribute to former prime minister John Howard – “such an impressive and successful politician, whether you like his politics or not” – and talks about his run-ins with former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett, specifically his notorious 1999 interview about Kennett’s former press secretary Stephen Mayne and his Jeffed.com web site. “He was so crass, so blunt, so aggressive, and personally abusive to me, and I thought ‘well, I’m not going to hold back’,” Faine says. “Someone suggested I am ‘settling scores’ but I’m not – I’m telling a true story. It happened, and people need to know it happened,” he says. “I’m not going to go so far as to say you have an obligation to, but if you have the opportunity, then you have to tell the story fearlessly.”

He doesn’t know if Kennett has learn the e-book. Loading “He won’t know until someone brings it to his attention. He still plays a role in the life of this city and state – good luck to him, although I must say, it somewhat puzzles me.” Does he miss his radio profession? “God yeah. It’s addictive. But I wanted to leave at a time of my choosing, not someone else’s and before people started saying, ‘Oh, he’s not as sharp as he used to be.’”