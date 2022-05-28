‘I don’t hold any grudges’: Djokovic wants to return to Australia

When requested his ideas concerning the standing of refugees, some who had been locked up in Melbourne for years on finish, Djokovic stated: “All refugees, did all refugees leave the detention centre? “If that’s correct, then I’m obviously very happy about it because I know that it was very difficult for them, particularly for the ones that stayed there for nine years,” he stated. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates profitable some extent as he performs Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene throughout their third spherical match of the French Open tennis event on the Roland Garros stadium Friday, May 27, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit:AP “I stayed there for a week, and I can’t imagine how they felt for nine years. “They haven’t done anything wrong, and they are asylum seekers and stayed for nine years. That’s something I obviously did not understand why.

“But if I brought some light to that situation, then, you know, in a positive way for them, for this to happen, then of course I’m very happy because they got another chance in different country. “We underestimate freedom. Until you actually live something like that and see what the circumstances are, then you don’t really have an idea of what it feels like when somebody strips away the freedom from you.” Djokovic referenced the case of Mehdi Ali, who was launched in early March and resettled within the United States. “I know he went to the United States. I saw that, saw his pictures. I was very happy that he’s happy, that he’s getting to live free.” Djokovic confirmed his unvaccinated standing in an interview with the BBC in February, and stated he was not towards vaccination however was prepared to skip grand slam tournaments if he was compelled to take the jab.

News that the Coalition had misplaced energy in Australia and Labor chief Anthony Albanese was Australia’s latest Prime Minister reached Djokovic in France. “In terms of the government, yes, I heard the news,” stated the Serbian, who has received 20 main titles, sitting one behind Rafael Nadal, who received the Australian Open in Djokovic’s absence. “But, I mean, I don’t know anything about whether my visa is going to be reinstated or whether I’m going to be allowed to come back to Australia. “I would like to. I would like to go there and play the Australian Open. I don’t hold any grudges. Look, you know, it was what it was. “If I have an opportunity to go back to Australia and play a place where I made the biggest success in my career on grand slam [titles], I would love to come back.