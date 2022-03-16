‘I don’t really understand the point’ – Jimmy Neesham criticizes new IPL rule

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has criticized the brand new strike-rotation rule launched by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). According to the brand new rule, if a batter is dismissed by the mode of catch, the brand new batter shall be on strike, even when the earlier batting pair has crossed. The new rule was launched by the stakeholders of the legal guidelines of the sport final week.

While the rule shall be relevant in worldwide cricket from October later this 12 months, IPL has determined to implement it straightaway. Notably, the brand new rule received’t apply if the dismissal takes place on the final ball of an over. This legislation was carried out throughout the inaugural season of ‘The Hundred’ final 12 months on a trial foundation. The concept behind this rule is to present bowlers somewhat little bit of a bonus, particularly within the limited-overs format.

As per the prevailing rule, the brand new batter could be on the non-striking finish if the batters have crossed earlier than the catch was taken by the fielder. Now, with the brand new rule, a bowler shall be bowling to a brand new batter which saves the previous from the chance of getting hit for a boundary. Meanwhile, Neesham has criticized the brand new rule, saying that it rewards the batter for being unaware of the match state of affairs.

“I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it,” wrote Neesham on Twitter whereas reacting to the brand new enjoying rules.

I don’t actually perceive the purpose of this. Has this rule ever been an issue? Also rewards batsmen who don’t keep conscious of the match state of affairs. Don’t prefer it. https://t.co/6yPsHjFNSk — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 16, 2022

James Neesham to play for Rajasthan Royals this 12 months

The all-rounder from New Zealand will characterize the inaugural-season winners within the upcoming season. This shall be his fourth group within the Indian Premier League (IPL) since making his debut in 2014. In that 12 months, he performed for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In seasons 2020 and 2021, the left-hander performed for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. As Neesham has been in spectacular kind recently, exectations are fairly excessive from him.