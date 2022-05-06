‘I don’t share his view’: ScoMo hits back

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit again at his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull’s feedback that teal independents holding the steadiness of energy wouldn’t essentially be a nasty factor.

In an tackle to the Washington Harvard Club on Friday, former Prime Minister Mr Turnbull stated that since he was ousted from the function in 2018 “the liberal, or moderate voices have been marginalised” in his celebration and their affect is “much diminished and diminishing”.

He stated the rise of the teal independents was essentially the most “interesting” a part of the election and denied {that a} minority authorities would result in chaos and instability, because the Coalition has claimed.

Camera Icon Scott Morrison stated the independents holding the steadiness of energy could be chaos. Jason Edwards Credit: News Corp Australia

“Many parliaments, including in Australia, have operated with stability and good effect with major parties requiring the support of independents or minor parties to pass legislation and, in fact, in our Senate that has almost always been the case,” he stated.

But Mr Morrison hit again on Friday at a press convention in Perth, to announce the enlargement of a Defence program.

Feel like giving the politicians a score this Federal election? Our Pollie Rater enables you to do exactly that. Rate the politicians

“My warning is very clear to those seats where people are thinking about independents, I would say this – if they won’t tell you how they would vote, how could you vote for them?” he requested.

“Not just on who they support in government, but we can’t have a government that’s a weather vane.

“We’ve seen the weakness in the leadership of the Labor Party.

“Can you imagine having to go to that chorus of independents, the Greens, and everyone else, “I mean, they’re weak enough as it is.

“Could you imagine the chaos of that type of a parliament when Australia needs to be strong?”

Mr Morrison was requested if Mr Turnbull must be kicked out of the Liberal Party over his views.

“Now, when it comes to other former prime ministers have said, I have always treated former prime ministers of both political persuasions with the utmost of dignity and respect,” he stated.

“I don’t share his view.”

“My view I just explained to you.

“That’s the chaos of a parliament driven by the daily musings of independents, who haven’t had the experience to deal with the serious security and economic challenges our country faces, that is going to hurt people’s incomes.

“It’s going to hurt people’s jobs. It’s going to damage Australian security.”