‘I don’t think we can afford to move on’ from COVID, surgeon general says

Future waves triggered by new COVID-19 variants are possible, however Americans’ “focus should be on preparation, not on panic,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Fox News Sunday.

Host Trace Gallagher started the interview by observing that new COVID circumstances within the United States have dropped by 95 p.c because the Omicron-driven spike in January however that “the contagious new BA.2 subvariant” is starting to trigger new surges in Europe and elsewhere.

“Do you expect a new wave in this country, Doctor,” Gallagher requested.

“There may be rises and falls in cases in the months ahead. But here’s the key, our goal is to keep people out of the hospital, it’s to save their lives, and we have more tools to do that than ever before,” Murthy responded.

“So, our focus should be on preparation, not on panic. And if we get people these tools, vaccines, boosters, treatments, then we can actually get through waves that may come and go,” he continued.

According to information from The New York Times, 65 p.c of Americans are absolutely vaccinated — outlined as one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna — and 29 p.c have acquired a booster. Eighty-nine p.c of Americans over age 65 are absolutely vaccinated.

When requested whether or not politicians have “moved on” from COVID, Murthy responded, “I don’t think we can afford to move on, but I do think that we can move forward with more confidence, that we can live our lives and not let COVID define our lives.”

Murthy additionally emphasised the necessity for continued funding to assist deal with future variants and pandemics. Earlier this month Congress dropped $15 billion in continued COVID response funding from a $1.5 trillion bundle to fund the federal government.

