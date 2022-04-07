‘I Feared For My Life’: Docs Reveal Interviews With Officer Who Fatally Shot Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the heels of the announcement that the Hennepin County Attorney and Minnesota Attorney General wouldn’t be submitting expenses towards the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Amir Locke earlier this yr, new interview quotes from the officer who fired the deadly pictures have been launched.

On Feb. 2, SWAT staff members executed the no-knock warrant on behalf of St. Paul police at an residence inside Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolis. The warrant was in reference to the deadly taking pictures of Otis Elder in January.

Body digicam footage exhibits an officer use a key to unlock the entrance door of an residence rented by the brother of homicide suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, 17, who’s Locke’s cousin.

Officers started yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they handed by the door. Seconds later they encountered Locke, who had been sleeping underneath a blanket on a sofa. Locke sat up and lifted a handgun earlier than officer Mark Hanneman shot him thrice. About 10 seconds handed from the second officers entered the residence till Locke was shot. Locke died minutes later.

“The threat to my life and the lives of my teammates was imminent and terrifying,” Hanneman stated. “I feared for my life and the lives of my teammates … I felt in this moment that if I did not use deadly force myself, I would be killed.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Wednesday stated that there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to file prison expenses. Ellison and Freeman stated they have been sure by judicial requirements to not file expenses they can’t show.

Following that announcement, Locke’s mom stated she was “disgusted,” and added, “You may have been found not guilty but in the eyes of me, being the mother who I am, you are guilty. I am not going to give up.”

In the paperwork launched after Ellison and Freeman’s announcement, Hanneman is quoted saying that Locke saved transferring and struggling, so he tackled him on the bottom till different officers moved Locke’s gun out of attain.