‘I feel incredibly safe,’ Cummins says as Australia touch down in Pakistan

Australia captain says “we’re really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals”

Pat Cummins says he feels “incredibly safe” after touching down in Pakistan on Sunday for Australia’s first tour of the nation in 24 years.

Cummins will captain Australia in an abroad Test match for the primary time after they tackle the hosts in Rawalpindi subsequent Friday. The Test is the primary of three, earlier than a trio of ODIs and one T20I.

Cummins, who will lead a powerful Australia facet on the again of their profitable Ashes marketing campaign, mentioned the gamers’ issues had been allayed by a delegation from Cricket Australia making certain applicable security requirements had been met.

“I feel incredibly safe and we’ve been really well looked after by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” Cummins mentioned. “There’s been lots of security upon arrival. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel.

“We’ve obtained a reasonably good set-up and we’ll be confined to the resort apart from video games and coaching. We’ve travelled to locations like India the place you do not depart the resort an excessive amount of so we’re used to it. It’s comforting and we’re actually fortunate to be surrounded by so many professionals.

A convoy carrying the Australian staff is flanked by heavy safety in Islamabad AFP/Getty Images

“One of the factors we wanted to be really thorough on before arriving here was not only security but also bio-security. Everyone has done a fantastic job, so we can just concentrate on cricket and really enjoy our first tour here for 24 years.”

Australia’s gamers should isolate for the 24 hours following their arrival however can hit the coaching floor on Monday offered they don’t take a look at optimistic for Covid-19.

Cummins mentioned he felt privileged to play a Test collection in Pakistan when so many greats of the sport in Australia hadn’t been afforded that chance.

“We feel lucky to get to come back here after a whole generation didn’t get the chance to play any cricket over here,” Cummins mentioned. “I think it [Pakistan] has slowly had more cricket here. George Bailey, our selector, came and played a couple of games a few years ago.

“The Pakistan Super League has additionally been vastly profitable. We’re lucky that they’ve come to play us in Australia and it is nice we are able to return the favour.”

Cummins’ side has been boosted by the inclusion of Pakistan-born Australian international Fawad Ahmed as a spin bowling consultant. He has been playing in the PSL with Lahore Qalandars.

“He’s obtained a wealth of expertise right here and he is aware of the venues fairly effectively and he is all the time nice enjoyable for the group,” Cummins mentioned.