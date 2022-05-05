‘I feel it’s dragged on’: Lukashenko on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Belarus’ authoritarian chief says he didn’t count on Russia’s battle in Ukraine to pull on for therefore lengthy and claimed he was doing “everything” to cease it, in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

Alexander Lukashenko, the nation’s disputed president, defended Moscow’s invasion however he mentioned he did not assume it could “drag on this way”.

“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenko mentioned throughout the practically 90-minute interview on the Independence Palace in Minsk.

He additionally alleged that Ukraine was “provoking Russia” and insisted that Belarus stands for peace.

“We categorically do not accept any war. We have done and are doing everything now so that there isn’t a war. Thanks to yours truly, me that is, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun,” he mentioned.

“But why is Ukraine, on whose territory a war in effect is ongoing, military action, people are dying — why is Ukraine not interested in these negotiations?”

Lukashenko additionally mentioned it could be “unacceptable” to make use of nuclear weapons, however he could not say if Russia has such plans.

“Not only is the use of nuclear weapons unacceptable because it’s right next to us — we are not across the ocean like the United States. It is also unacceptable because it might knock our terrestrial ball flying off the orbit to who knows where,” Lukashenko mentioned. “Whether or not Russia is capable of that — is a question you need to ask the Russian leadership.”

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory underneath the pretext of army drills after which despatched them rolling into Ukraine as a part of the invasion that started on 24 February.

Lukashenko publicly supported the operation, alleging at a gathering with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March that Ukraine deliberate to assault Belarus and that Moscow’s offensive prevented that. He mentioned he introduced a map to indicate Putin from the place the alleged assault was speculated to happen however provided no different proof to again the declare.

Lukashenko additionally advised the AP that Putin is not looking for a direct battle with NATO, and urged the West to make sure that one would not occur.

“He most likely does not want a global confrontation with NATO. Use it. Use it and do everything for that not to happen. Otherwise, even if Putin doesn’t want it, the military will react,” the Belarusian chief mentioned.

Earlier this week, the Belarusian army introduced snap drills that raised issues in Ukraine. However, Lukashenko assured the AP on Thursday that the drills didn’t threaten anybody.

“We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten and will not do it. Moreover, we can’t threaten — we know who opposes us, so to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war here in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully.”