‘I feel like I’m correcting a wrong’ – siblings after lodging R15m action against alleged paedophile | News24

Siblings have lodged a civil motion during which they allege that they had been abused by a detailed household buddy greater than 40 years in the past.

Alex and John Bowles are suing for R15 million.

They hope extra victims, if any, will come ahead.

Warning: The story incorporates graphic particulars of sexual abuse and may upset readers.

For a number of years, Alex and John Bowles had been allegedly abused by John Hardwick, a person they considered as an uncle and drastically revered.

Forty years later, they’re out to get justice for the abuse they are saying he subjected them to.

This week, the siblings and one other of his victims, Suzanne Smith, filed a R15 million civil swimsuit within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the alleged abuse.

Speaking to News24, Alex mentioned she was relieved that Hardwick, 82, would lastly face the music for his alleged crimes.

She mentioned:

It’s been greater than 40 years since he has perpetrated these crimes. So, I’m feeling empowered. I really feel like I’m correcting a flawed. I really feel like I’m giving a voice to not solely his victims, however many which can be nonetheless on the market. It would not matter the timeframe that has handed. Time is up.

“I don’t know what he has been doing for the last 40 years, but I don’t believe paedophilia is a recoverable disease. And yes, I believe it is a disease but a horrific one, because it really is worse than murder.”

At the time of the alleged abuse, she was aged between 9 and 12 and stored it from her mother and father.

She mentioned Hardwick was involved in images and used to take footage of her swimsuit, telling her she might be a mannequin.

However, she added, he began fondling her breasts after which went on to insert his fingers in her vagina.

Hardwick can also be accused of stimulating the penis of Alex’s brother, John.

However, Hardwick has denied the claims and says he’ll contest the matter in courtroom.

While the abuse allegedly went on for years and Alex by no means mentioned something to anybody, it was when she was 19 in 1988 throughout a break from college, that Hardwick allegedly made a remark that made her snap.

“He said he was noticing that I was getting fat and I should take care of my body.”

After that remark, Alex informed her mother and father concerning the alleged abuse.

“How they chose to deal with this matter… I feel was a double betrayal. My father met him at a bar, wrote him a letter of what I had told him and told this perpetrator he needed to go for treatment, he needed to see a psychologist and if he did that, he could still stay in our lives, and if he didn’t, he would be cut off.”

The siblings’ relationship with their parents became strained because of their reaction to the abuse.

“I do not care about how my mother and father felt within the 70s. I’m correcting a flawed. He should pay for his wrongdoings. Whichever method it seems … I need his face on the market, and most significantly, I need the story on the market.”

Alex and John Bowles pictured on the age once they had been allegedly abused by John Hardwick.

Last October, Alex confronted Hardwick in a phone call during which he admitted that he had paedophilia tendencies, she said.

She said Hardwick responded by saying that he was watching young girls and that he never acted on his urges. He also denied fondling her and said he might have her tickled her legs.

In a recorded phone call News24 heard between the two, Hardwick says: “I used to be accused of it (paedophilia). I did have an issue. I did go to remedy for a few years and it is all underneath management. And that is all I can let you know.”

Just a few days after the cellphone name, Hardwick emailed Alex to express regret.

“The depth of guilt and regret I really feel for all of the ache and struggling I’ve brought about is unfathomable. I ought to have apologised and requested your forgiveness years in the past, however I did not as a result of I used to be scared” he wrote in the email, which News24 has seen.

For John, justice is not the money they are demanding from Hardwick. It is motivating other victims, if any, to come forward.

“You could be outdated and 82 and nonetheless be delivered an attractive, good summons. Justice for me is a message despatched out to those sickos that you may be caught. I similar to the message to be despatched to different South Africans that you could be be a sicko and assume you bought away with it, however you’ll pay someday.”

