‘I feel uncomfortable’: 10 things Rahul Gandhi said in his Lok Sabha speech

On two India: There are actually two Indias – one for the poor and one for the wealthy. The chasm between these two Indias is growing constantly.

On unemployment: There is a 46% drop in manufacturing jobs in India, why? Because you will have destroyed the unorganised sector, you will have destroyed the MSMEs, you might be fully centered on 5-10 folks

On AA variant: The ‘AA’ (Ambani Adani) variant is spreading throughout the Indian financial system. I haven’t got an issue with massive industries, give attention to them however please realise that they can’t produce jobs for you. Small and medium industries are the one ones which might produce jobs within the nation

Union of states: India is described as a Union of States. What does that imply? It signifies that my brother from TN has the identical proper as my sister from Maharashtra, the identical proper as my brothers & sisters from UP, Bihar, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram & all states.

Congress eliminated the thought of the king: There are two visions of India. No energy has been capable of problem this bouquet of flowers. The concept of a king has come again which Congress eliminated in 1947. Now there’s a shehanshah. Now the devices of the conversations between our state and individuals are being attacked by one concept. So, for instance, right now the thought of Tamil Nadu is excluded from the Indian establishment. You are saying get out of right here. They do not have a voice. The farmers of Punjab can arise however they don’t have a voice. They died throughout the coronavirus pandemic throughout their protests. But the king did not pay attention.

‘I learn from all the people; I learn from you’

The folks of Kerala have a tradition, they’ve dignity, they’ve a historical past. The folks of Rajasthan have a tradition, they’ve dignity, they’ve a historical past, they’ve a lifestyle. This is sort of a bouquet of flowers. I be taught from all of the folks. I be taught from you. There is one other imaginative and prescient that India will be dominated by a stick from the Centre. Every time that has occurred, the stick has been damaged.

‘We are all nationalists’

We are all nationalists. The basis of their plan has been put in place in Doklam. This is a really severe menace to the Indian nation. We have made big strategic errors in J&Ok and in our overseas coverage. It could be very clear that the Chinese and Pakistanis are planning.

‘My father was blown to bits’

My nice grandfather was jailed for 15 years. My grandmother was shot 32 instances. My father was blown to bits. So I do know what I’m speaking about. You are twiddling with one thing very, very harmful. I’m advising you to cease. If you do not cease you’ll create an issue