‘I get goosebumps’: World record Barca crowd inspires AFLW to dream big
A world file crowd of 91,553 for a girls’s sporting occasion at Camp Nou in Barcelona confirmed the worth of ambition, advertising and funding as soccer followers had been urged to indicate up in numbers for Saturday’s historic AFLW preliminary remaining between Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions on the MCG.
It would be the first time an AFLW match has been staged on the ’G, and whereas business sources advised a crowd of 10-15,000 can be successful, outstanding soccer figures consider it is going to be a turning level for the ladies’s recreation.
At Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, Melbourne time, Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 to reach the Champions League semi-finals in front of a crowd that surpassed both the previous club mark of 60,739 in 2019 at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium, and the official attendance file for a girls’s recreation.
That was set on the 1999 World Cup remaining between the United States and China, when 90,195 followers had been in attendance on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
AFLW premiership coach Bec Goddard, who will take the reins when Hawthorn enters the competition, mentioned the turnout confirmed what was attainable and made a strong assertion about gender equality.
“I get goosebumps talking about it [the record crowd]. We saw how many people turned up for the cricket [T20] world cup final,” mentioned Goddard, referring to the crowd of 86,174 that saw Meg Lanning’s Australians defeat India in the final in March 2020. “It’s not like there’s no appetite, you’ve just got to create the opportunity.”
She mentioned AFLW enlargement, the likely move to start the season in August and enjoying in larger stadiums had been steps in the direction of equality.
“It’s an opportunity for our women to feel valued and to show there are no gender barriers to playing on the big stage. What a statement a big game at a big venue makes,” she mentioned, urging soccer followers of all stripes to indicate up.
“They’ll see a great show; the big names of women’s football doing their thing, and it will be incredible to watch.”
The file attendance for an AFLW match is the 53,034 who turned up at Adelaide Oval for the 2019 grand remaining. Saturday’s Demons-Lions preliminary remaining can be performed at 12.40pm, with the Collingwood-Geelong males’s match on the similar venue that evening. Adelaide will host Fremantle at Adelaide Oval within the different prelim at 2.10pm Adelaide time, and entry for each matches is free.