A world file crowd of 91,553 for a girls’s sporting occasion at Camp Nou in Barcelona confirmed the worth of ambition, advertising and funding as soccer followers had been urged to indicate up in numbers for Saturday’s historic AFLW preliminary remaining between Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions on the MCG.

It would be the first time an AFLW match has been staged on the ’G, and whereas business sources advised a crowd of 10-15,000 can be successful, outstanding soccer figures consider it is going to be a turning level for the ladies’s recreation.

At Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, Melbourne time, Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 to reach the Champions League semi-finals in front of a crowd that surpassed both the previous club mark of 60,739 in 2019 at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium, and the official attendance file for a girls’s recreation.

That was set on the 1999 World Cup remaining between the United States and China, when 90,195 followers had been in attendance on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

AFLW premiership coach Bec Goddard, who will take the reins when Hawthorn enters the competition, mentioned the turnout confirmed what was attainable and made a strong assertion about gender equality.