‘I got Mbappe’s jersey, Lakay got his pants’ – Bafana captain Williams reveals | Sport

World champions France claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory in opposition to Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

It was the primary time Bafana had performed in opposition to the European aspect because the 2010 World Cup.

Bafana return to motion in June.

Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen

Williams has revealed that he ended up getting the jersey of France star ahead

Kylian Mbappe after the worldwide pleasant on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old additionally advised Bafana’s media

division that Fagrie Lakay, who performs for Pyramids FC in Egypt, claimed the

pants of the Paris Saint-Germain speedster.

The nationwide group toured Europe for the

first time in a decade after enjoying to a goalless draw in opposition to Guinea in

Belgium, earlier than their 5-0 defeat by the hands of the world champions in Lille.

Williams expressed that the defeat confirmed

the quantity of labor Bafana has acquired to do to compete with the very best in world soccer.

However, the expertise is memorable and

will persist with the youthful South African aspect for the remainder of their lives.

“I got Mbappe’s jersey,” stated Williams

after the match.

“Fagrie Lakay acquired the pants! The entire

French group is so humble, so good. We all knew about Mbappe, however seeing it first-hand

is loopy how good he’s.

“He does every thing at such a excessive stage, I

do not assume I’ve ever seen anybody so fast, and he nonetheless retains the ball.”

Williams added: “All of them are superstars; Paul Pogba

oozes confidence. Everything seems really easy, however that’s the stage they’re

enjoying at.

“It was an exquisite expertise; we discovered

a lot.

“Playing the world champions wasn’t simple;

they confirmed what their stage is, and it exhibits us the place we’re as a group.

“We

have positives we are able to take out; it will make us higher going ahead.”