‘I got overconfident’: Misbah-ul-Haq speaks on playing scoop shot against India in 2007 World T20 final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 had a nail-biting closing between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. India lifted the primary T20 World Cup trophy after defeating Pakistan by 5 runs. The key second of the sport was when Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq mistimed a scoop shot and was dismissed by Joginder Sharma within the closing over.

Over 14 years after that key second, the previous Pakistan skipper admitted that he might need been overconfident in making an attempt to play the news shot. In a conversation with former teammates Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar, the previous batter recounted his aspect’s loss to India within the 2007 T20 World Cup.

“In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine leg with that shot,” Misbah mentioned.

“So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence.”

Misbah additionally talked about his crew’s loss to India at Mohali within the 2011 ODI World Cup semi-finals. He acknowledged that Pakistan had deliberate to attain massive within the closing 5 overs by means of the batting powerplay, however admitted that he didn’t get sufficient time on the striker’s finish to make a distinction.

“In 2011, on that Mohali pitch, India had scored 44 (39/0) in 4 overs. When the ball got older, it started to reverse, it started gripping and runs were harder to get. Sachin scored 80-something (85) and he was man of the match. India were struggling after that start,” he mentioned.

“Even we had put round 80 runs within the first 15 overs, dropping just one wicket. In the following few overs, we hardly scored runs and misplaced three wickets. There was Yuvraj at one finish, Harbhajan on the different, after which quick bowlers additionally got here in. Singles had been probably the most tough. Either you hit it out or attempt to grind in.

“Throughout the World Cup, we were scoring heavily in the batting powerplay towards the end. The thought was that even if we needed 100 runs in the final 10 overs, we had a batting powerplay of five overs. If we had wickets in hand, we could’ve easily chased it down. I was standing alone in the final five overs of powerplay and I got to play only 2 overs. We lost the game by 20-22 runs and I didn’t play three overs of powerplay at all. There was no batsman at the other end.”

India had scored 260 runs within the sport, with Tendulkar being the highest scorer with 85 runs. In reply, Pakistan had been bowled out for 231 with Misbah scoring 56 off 76 balls.

After beating Pakistan, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets within the closing to win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

