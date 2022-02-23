‘I got pregnant two weeks after giving birth – my babies will be 9 months apart’

A US mum, 19, has been pregnant for practically two years after having intercourse along with her associate two weeks after they welcomed their first baby.

A teen mum has revealed how she has been pregnant for practically two years straight after discovering out she was anticipating once more simply two weeks after giving delivery.

Health professionals suggest ready a minimum of six weeks after delivery till having intercourse once more to keep away from harm and an infection, The Sun experiences.

But Gracie, who is nineteen and from the US, took to TikTok and defined: “Yes, it’s most healthy to wait for your body to heal.

“If I could go back in knowing what I know now I would have waited. No, I don’t think it’s a flex.”

“But I got pregnant. I’m giving birth in six weeks. I made a video with 15 followers … literally just having fun and doing it for memories and it went viral.”

Gracie mentioned she “couldn’t care less what a soul thinks” about her being a teenage mom as her associate is an “amazing father” they usually “always wanted two kids”.

However, Gracie’s social media followers took to the feedback part and had quite a bit to say on the matter.

“Isn’t this really dangerous?” requested one, whereas a second penned: “You say if you could go back you wouldn’t have but made a comment on another post saying you didn’t want to wait?? Make it make sense.”

In response Gracie mentioned she hadn’t been conscious of the dangers that intercourse so quickly after giving delivery posed.

“I didn’t want to wait clearly that’s why I did it but if I could go back, knowing the risks that were involved I would have … how are you confused?” she mentioned.

“After this child we do not plan on having another baby until 5 plus years I am getting a IUD. My baby is beyond taken care of and this one will be too.”

Gracie mentioned the younger couple additionally had their “own home, own cars, own bank accounts” and have been “grown”.

“Our families are 100 per cent involved in our in our children life but they ABSOLUTELY do not raise our babies,” she mentioned.

“He works a full time job and I’m a stay at home (mum).”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission