‘I got Ricky Ponting out 2-3 times’ – Jasprit Bumrah reveals how he got maiden IPL call up

Jasprit Bumrah is India in addition to the Mumbai Indians’ tempo spearhead. He has made an incredible impression throughout codecs for the Men In Blue and has additionally been an integral a part of all of MI’s 5 IPL title triumphs. Even although Bumrah is among the greatest quick bowlers within the modern-day period, there was a time when he was toiling laborious to make a mark.

Lately, the speedster has revealed how he received a maiden name as much as the Mumbai Indians camp again in 2013 the place the franchise had lifted the IPL trophy for the very first time beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. At the identical time, the tearaway quick bowler additionally defined how he troubled veteran Ricky Ponting within the nets.

The observe wickets have been very inexperienced: Jasprit Bumrah

“The team was already practicing in Bangalore and we practiced with the team only for two days. Over there, the practice wickets were very green, and back then in 2013, the white ball used to swing. So, I was bowling with the new ball. I was bowling to Ricky Ponting and I used to bowl those big inswingers. I troubled everyone and I got him (Ponting) out two or three times, so they had a discussion on me that ‘this guy had something different and let’s play him’,” mentioned Bumrah whereas talking on senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin’s official YouTube channel.

The India fast was one of many retained gamers by the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 together with skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indies hard-hitter, Kieron Pollard, and limited-overs specialist Suryakumar Yadav respectively. The bowler has been paid a sum of INR 12 crore. He completed the 2021 season because the third-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps to his identify from 14 matches. However, MI who have been eyeing a 3rd straight IPL crown didn’t make the playoffs.

After having rebuilt their squad on the IPL 2022 mega public sale, the previous champions would now be hoping for an excellent season as they eye a file sixth Indian Premier League title.