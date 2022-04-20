“I have a life”: Employer dragged for wanting applicant to ditch hobby

Members of a preferred discussion board have been fast to supply recommendation to 1 web poster who defined why they have been rejected from a potential job opportunity.

In a viral Reddit put up revealed on r/antiwork, Redditor u/EmperorJJ (in any other case known as the unique poster, or OP) mentioned they just lately had a job interview they have been “really excited about” however detailed the unusual line of questioning they imagine ruined their probabilities of touchdown the place.

Titled, “I just got turned down for a job because I wasn’t willing to give up my hobbies,” the viral post has acquired practically 17,000 votes and 1,700 feedback within the final 7 hours.

Writing that the place they interviewed for pays nicely and comes with “extensive benefits,” the unique poster mentioned their interview went nicely till they have been requested about any commitments they’ve exterior of the office.

“I do community theatre in my free time,” they wrote. “It has never gotten in the way of my work schedule.”

“I love the theatre, it’s my whole social life. I even make a little money on the side designing for shows,” they continued. “When the interviewers asked what I did in my free time, I told them, and explained how many of my professional skills are easily applicable to the local theatres.”

Despite their insistence that their exterior obligations have by no means interfered with a job, the unique poster mentioned they have been then requested in the event that they’d be prepared to go away the theatre behind in an effort to focus completely on work.

“‘Would you be willing to give that up for this position?'” OP wrote, recounting a query posed by an interviewer.

“‘We don’t generally like when our employees have additional jobs. We prefer that this be your primary concern,'” the interviewer continued.

Following the query, the unique poster mentioned they assured the interviewer that their involvement with the theatre was not a job, however a passion. Despite this, the unique poster mentioned they have been rejected for the place and questioned the prospective employer’s motives for his or her request.

“As much as I would have loved a better wage and more reliable job, is that what you have to give up to get a benefited position today?” they wrote. “I have to be willing to give up everything and everyone I love, the only thing I’m passionate about, the only part of my week I really enjoy?”

“God forbid I have a f*****g life or volunteer my spare time to anything outside of the office,” they added.

Employers asking candidates about their hobbies is widespread apply.

By asking about life outside of the workplace, employers are generally in a position to decide if an applicant is team-oriented, in the event that they possess management expertise and if they will set and obtain objectives, in line with Business Insider.

However, questions on hobbies may also enable employers to gauge how dedicated potential workers will likely be if employed.

In an interview with Business Insider, “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job” writer Lynn Taylor assured that many employers have ulterior motives for eager to learn about candidates’ exterior pursuits.

“If you talk about how passionate you are about a particular hobby to the point where it sounds as if you want to make that your primary career, that may send up a red flag,” Taylor mentioned. “Even if you claim that such endeavors have nothing to do with the job at hand, you are still raising a red flag.”

“No interviewer wants to feel as if you’re just trying to gain a salary or work experience,” Taylor added.

Throughout the viral Reddit put up’s remark part, Redditors speculated that the unique poster was requested about their hobbies for this actual motive and remained adamant that their rejection from this specific job may in the end be a blessing in disguise.

“Probably a place you don’t want to work, OP, no matter how nice it looked from your interviewing perspective,” Redditor u/CheeseburgerBrown wrote in a remark which has acquired greater than 3,000 votes.

“Asking someone to give up their hobbies is a toxic trait from an employer,” they added. “Never mention making extra money outside of work. I think it was the additional compensation that triggered their alarm bells.”

In a separate remark, which has acquired practically 1,000 votes, Redditor u/waylorn supplied an analogous response.

“They specifically wanted to know if you’d give it up because they were clearly planning on having you ‘stay late’ on most or many nights, and if you had other obligations you’d have a reason to turn them down,” they wrote.

“You dodged a bullet,” they added.

Newsweek reached out to u/EmperorJJ for remark.