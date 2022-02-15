I have always been a Rajasthan Royals fan since early days of IPL: Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen, who has been some of the in-form batters in white-ball cricket off-late, mentioned that he has been a fan of the Rajasthan Royals facet for a really very long time. The South African middle-order batter was introduced the Rajasthan franchise within the lately concluded mega-auction.

The Pretoria-born batter has been in terrific type in white-ball cricket. He impressed every person along with his innings in Sharjah when he smashed an unbeaten 94 in opposition to a robust England bowling line-up within the World T20 final 12 months. Dussen performed 5 matches within the event, scoring 177 runs at an impressive common of 59.0 at a strike price of 116.45. The middle-order batter was much more spectacular in opposition to India within the ODI sequence earlier this 12 months scoring 218 runs from simply three innings which included a effectively compiled century as effectively.

Dussen acknowledged that he had began following the facet when former Protea skipper Graeme Smith performed for them and expressed his pleasure concerning the upcoming season. The 33-year-old went unsold within the preliminary spherical however later discovered a bid from the 2008 title winners. Speaking about this, Dussen was quoted as saying by News24.

“It feels good to be acknowledged, and I’ve always been a Rajasthan Royals fan since the early days of the IPL when the likes of Graeme Smith played there. It’s a team I’ve always followed; I’m very happy to be representing the franchise, and it’s an exciting prospect for me.”

Rassie van der Dussen feels that he has advanced as a batter with time

The middle-order batter mentioned that he feels that he has advanced as a batter and with the expertise of enjoying for the Proteas for a while, now, he feels that he has lined most elements of his sport and is, due to this fact, able to take up new challenges enjoying on completely different surfaces within the middle-order. He mentioned:

“It’s been a long time coming. and having started my career as an opener, my game required some evolution. I feel like I’m at a stage of my career where I’ve got most aspects of my game covered from a versatility perspective.”

“Playing in different conditions over the past few years has been really challenging, but I felt I’ve adapted well. and that’s key for a middle-order batter. One has to be adaptable. and have a particular set of skills in all aspects, as India will be a different challenge.”