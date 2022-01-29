‘I have no words, my child will be able to finish her matric’: R120 000 raised for Nellie in just two days | News24

More than R120 000 has been donated for Nellie Khuzwayo’s matric 12 months charges.

Nickey Seger, who has been funding Nellie’s college charges for 10 years, was unable to fund her final-year charges alone as a result of results of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Khuzwayo household mentioned they had been overwhelmed and grateful to all those that donated.

“A promise is a promise.”

These are the phrases of Johannesburg health specialist and wellbeing coach Nickey Seger, who made a promise to a matric pupil a decade in the past that she would repay {the teenager}’s R75 600 college charges.

The 48-year-old Seger has been paying off Nellie Khuzwayo’s college charges for the previous 10 years, however as a result of results of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was unable to cowl the prices alone this 12 months.

On Thursday morning, News24 reported that Seger was within the means of operating the equal of seven marathons to repay {the teenager}’s college charges. The aim was to succeed in R75 600.

At noon on Thursday afternoon, the BackaBuddy marketing campaign reached a whopping R100 000 from beneficiant donors, each domestically and internationally.

By Friday night, the quantity had escalated to R120 949.73.

“I am in complete disbelief. I haven’t even started running yet and we managed to cover Nellie’s entire final school year’s fees in just a couple of days. What an overwhelming accomplishment, I’m blown away by the pure generosity of so many kind people in this world. I honestly cannot thank everyone that’s donated enough,” Seger gushed.

She added that, on Tuesday when she plans to begin her operating, she’s going to do it with “immense proudness”.

“I don’t think the Khuzwayo family and I anticipated this huge amount to come through. The goal was to reach just enough to pay off her school shoes, but now Nelly will be able to pursue her nursing career next year. Gosh, this is so exciting!”

Speaking to News24 from his Cosmo City residence, an emotional Goodwill Khuzwayo, Nellie’s father, mentioned that when Seger had known as him to inform him the information, he had burst out crying.

“I had no words. I just covered my eyes with my hands, and I burst out crying. I am so humbled. I still get emotional when I think about it. My child will be able to finish her matric year and go study to be a nurse next year. This is any parents’ dream, and I am overwhelmed with the many good, kind-hearted people living among us,” he mentioned.

‘She’s our angel’

According to the bubbly teenager, changing into a nurse has all the time been a ardour of hers.

“I want to become a nurse so I can fix my daddy, so that he can walk again. I want to be the one to nurse him back to good health. And I’m so eternally grateful to every donor that has contributed to my schooling,” Nellie mentioned.

The Khuzwayo household mentioned life hasn’t all the time been straightforward for them since Goodwill’s taxi accident in 2001, which left him with everlasting accidents.

“Life changed drastically for me. I’m on crutches and lost my spark for life. Lots of thoughts ran through my mind on how I will be able to provide for my family. I even had thoughts of suicide,” said Goodwill.

When Seger told him that she planned to start a BackaBuddy account to fund his daughter’s school fees, he hadn’t thought it would work, he admits

“People have been struggling as a result of pandemic, not many have cash to donate, and I truthfully thought nothing will come out of it. But Nicky insisted we put our belief in her and see what occurs. Nicky could be very persistent and keen. If she units her thoughts to one thing she’s going to cease at nothing to fulfil it,” Goodwill said.

The proud “lady dad” said he owed so much to Seger.

“She actually has achieved wonders for me and my household. She’s our angel. I proceed to thank God for letting her stroll by means of the doorways at Scuba City, and I’m very proud to name her my pal,” Goodwill said.

‘It’s definitely a happy shock’

He and Seger have been friends since 2005 when she arrived at the company as a new driving instructor.

“Goodwill had proven me the ropes on the firm we labored at. He had been working there for very lengthy. He by no means knew me, however made it his mission to show me the whole lot in regards to the enterprise. We fashioned a friendship like no different, and I’m eternally grateful for him,” she said.

Seger will run 14 consecutive half marathons, a total of 295.4km. She will start on 1 February and end, symbolically, in front of Nellie’s high school, Ruimsig Montessori, on 14 February.

According to Goodwill, when they told Nellie of the “phenomenal” news, they had sat in tears and disbelief.

“My daughter remains to be in shock, however it’s undoubtedly a cheerful shock. As lengthy as she’s been alive, she’s been telling us she needs to change into a nurse, and now she’s one step nearer to fulfilling her dream. We are so completely satisfied. We will endlessly be grateful to the various palms that donated,” he mentioned.

Seger mentioned that, as soon as she had accomplished her runs, the cash collected would then be handed over to Nellie’s college to cowl her charges. The the rest can be positioned in a checking account for her research.

