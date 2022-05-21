I have nothing more to prove: Swiatek

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite for the French Open however says she is feeling relaxed and has nothing to show as she prepares for the Roland Garros fortnight.

The Pole rocketed to fame when she received her maiden grand slam title in Paris in 2020 and has since reached the semi-finals on the Australian Open and reached prime spot within the rankings.

The 20-year-old arrives in Paris on the again of an unimaginable 28-match successful streak having received her final 5 tournaments – proof that she absolutely deserves to have inherited the No.1 crown Ash Barty held till the Australian introduced her shock retirement in March.

“I’m more relaxed. I don’t know about being nervous, because usually it comes closer to the match, so we will see. I’m going to keep you updated,” Swiatek instructed a information convention on Friday.

“But I’m more relaxed, because I have so many (ranking) points and I feel like my position in the WTA is already like, you know, I have worked for it.

“Already I’ve type of proved to myself and to different those that I will be within the prime of the sport. Before I wasn’t feeling that a lot confidence, so this 12 months I really feel rather more peace.”

Swiatek will start her campaign against a qualifier on her way to a potential fourth-round encounter with 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the hard-hitting Latvian who was the last player to beat her, in Dubai in February.

Swiatek’s title defence ended in the quarter-finals last year at Roland Garros when the tournament was back in its early-summer slot after the 2020 was postponed until the autumn because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conditions this time will be far different to the slow and damp conditions that Swiatek mastered in 2020.

“They had been completely different. The clay was extra moist. Balls had been fairly heavy. So it was completely different, for certain. It’s fairly laborious to take expertise from that,” she mentioned.

“But for certain I’m taking the expertise of the entire course of, and enjoying seven matches in two weeks, having the routines. And additionally like attending to understand how it’s to go greater and better in a grand slam.

“These kind of experiences help me not only for other grand slams but for many tournaments.”