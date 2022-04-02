‘I have watched them build these RDP houses while I continued to live in a shack’ – North West granny | News24

Anna Tshose,62, who lives in a two-bedroom rundown shack in Makoseng two Rusternburg, North West along with her daughter, Kegomoditswe Tshose, 28, and her three youngsters aged between 9 and 18 months.

Anna Tshose lives in a two-bedroom rundown shack in Makoseng 2, Rustenburg along with her daughter and three grandchildren.

She says she has ben making use of for an RDP home for years however the Department of Human Settlements has no file of this.

An impartial politician is elevating funds by means of his basis to construct her a home.

For years, Rustenburg resident Anna Tshose, 62, has struggled to get an RDP home.

Today, her dream of shifting out of a shack and right into a home is turning into a actuality because of donations and the assistance of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

An impartial native politician organised a fundraising cycle from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to boost funds to construct a home.

For years she has been residing in a two-bedroom shack, which has a further one-room mud construction, in Makoseng 2 in Rustenburg, along with her 28-year-old daughter Kegomoditswe and three grandchildren, aged 9, 5 and 18 months.

Kegomoditswe mentioned:

It shouldn’t be comfy. When it rains, the water comes inside. We get scared that the mud construction will collapse at some point, particularly since it has been raining a lot.

The household has electrical energy however they battle with water, Kegomoditswe added.

“We fetch water from a communal tap in the community.”

Often, she mentioned, it is not obtainable.

While campaigning as an impartial ward councillor throughout the municipal elections, native politician Boikhutso Seemela met the household.

“I saw Tshose’s home but I never approached them because it would have seemed as if I was looking for votes. At that moment, I promised myself that I would help them whether or not I win or lose .”

“After the elections, the results came out and unfortunately, I did not win, but I still went to her home and I told her I want to help her build a house irrespective of the outcome of the elections,” he mentioned.

The politician co-founded the Motlhalerwa Tota Foundation which organised a three-day biking occasion from Park Station, Johannesburg to Makosheng in March.

In addition to the funds raised from the weekend biking occasion, Seemela mentioned a belief account was open to the general public to donate in the direction of the initiative.

They managed to boost about R3 000. They count on a R10 000 donation from a funeral group in April.

“I am hoping that by September, the house will be done,” Seemela added.

Tshose mentioned she tried a number of instances to use for an RDP home over the previous few years however at all times reached a lifeless finish.

“I have applied multiple times, and every time I am rejected, and I keep filling in forms. I have watched them build these RDP houses while I continued to live in a shack.”

Kegomoditswe, who’s unemployed, added: “It’s hurtful to see other people moving into RDP houses while my mother has been applying and struggling for years.”

The household mentioned they’re at all times given excuses.

Kegomoditswe mentioned:

The final time we utilized, my mom didn’t get a home as a result of they mentioned she submitted her marriage certificates alongside along with her husband’s dying certificates. The dying certificates said that when the person died, he was single.

The household claims a person named Hendrick helped them with their paperwork. It is unclear whether or not Hendrick labored for the Department of Human Settlements or if he was a group consultant.

When News24 reached out to the Department of Human Settlements, it mentioned Tshose was not on the system.

According to North West Department of Human Settlements spokesperson Dineo Lolokwane, this implies they haven’t any file to indicate that Tshose utilized for a home.

The division, nonetheless, advised News24 that it could attain out to the household to advise them on a manner ahead.

In the meantime, the group could possibly be the household’s saving grace.

