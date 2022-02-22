‘I hope he has someone whom he trusts completely’ – Robin Uthappa feels Virat Kohli might be dealing with ghosts in his mind

Robin Uthappa has opened up on the vulnerability that athletes should take care of in skilled sport. Stating that the athletes can categorical their ideas by speaking in regards to the points that they’re dealing with, Uthappa opined that the athletes ought to discover one individual with whom they’re comfy with.

Uthappa additionally added that having empathy for a human is essential, and opined that there needs to be somebody to ask an athlete whether or not the whole lot is okay with him.

“Especially with athletes, there is power in vulnerability. You deal with it by expressing it. You find that one person who you feel comfortable with, who you completely trust, and where you know there’s not going to be any judgement. If you feel someone is off, then you ask them ‘Hey, how are you? Do you want to talk about something?’ To have that much empathy as a human being to ask ‘Is everything fine?,” mentioned Uthappa in a chat on the present Mind Over Medals.

It may be very arduous for somebody like Virat Kohli: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa additionally mentioned that he hopes somebody has that type of empathy for Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, because the batter has not scored 100 for over two years now. Adding that he hopes Kohli finds somebody whom he can belief, Uthappa concluded by stating that there are occasions when sportspersons should combat battles alone.

“I really hope somebody is doing that with Virat Kohli, because it’s very hard for someone like him, the kind of thoughts that must be going through his mind. For someone of his calibre to not score a hundred for three years, the ghosts that he must be dealing with must be immense. I truly hope that there is someone who he trusts completely that he’s having conversations with. These are very lonely battles that sportspeople go through,” concluded Robin Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aspect within the 2022 IPL public sale for a sum of INR 2 Crore.