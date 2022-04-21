I-Hsin ‘Joey’ Chen Sentenced To 9 Weeks In Prison For Involvement In College Admissions Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) – The thirty fifth father or mother concerned within the college admissions scandal was sentenced in federal courtroom in Boston on Wednesday.

As a part of a plea deal, I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, the proprietor of a warehousing firm for the transport trade, was sentenced to 9 weeks in jail, one 12 months of supervised launch, 100 hours of neighborhood service and was ordered to pay a wonderful of $75,000.

In December, Chen agreed to plead responsible to wire fraud and trustworthy companies wire fraud. He was accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a take a look at administrator, to permit take a look at proctor Mark Riddell to right his son’s ACT solutions to get the next rating.