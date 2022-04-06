‘I intend to call black women to act’, says North West judge recommended for judge president post | News24

Judge Ronald Hendricks has been really helpful for the North West choose president place.

Hendricks was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday.

He is at present the deputy choose president within the North West High Court.

The sole candidate for the choose president emptiness on the North West High Court, Judge Ronald Hendricks, has been really helpful for the submit after a profitable interview on Wednesday.

Hendricks was at present the deputy choose president within the North West High Court.

He was appointed as deputy judge president in 2019 after he was interviewed for the place for the third time.

During his interview on Wednesday, the choose advised the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that ought to he be appointed, he would proceed to present black ladies a chance to behave as judges.

He mentioned for the previous 17 years, he had been concerned in mentoring performing judges, particularly black ladies.

“I intend to have a pool of women judges and mostly black judges,” he advised the commissioners.

READ | JSC interviews: Candidate says appointment should be based on judicial contribution, not race or gender

He deliberate to get these ladies from the native Bar, Advocates for Transformation, and the General Council of the Bar of South Africa.

When requested by commissioner Kameshni Pillay SC about allegations of favouritism within the appointment of performing judges, Hendricks denied this.

He spoke about transparency and the factors that ought to be thought-about based mostly on a candidate’s expertise.

The choose additionally advised the JSC that he had help from colleagues, including that there was “unity in our division and working together we can achieve much more”.

Hendricks had presided over, amongst different instances, the trial of two males convicted of killing Coligny teen Matlhomola Moshoeu, News24 reported.

He discovered the 2 accused – Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte – responsible of homicide, kidnapping, intimidation, theft and the pointing of a firearm in November 2018.

Doorewaard and Schutte have been sentenced to 18 and 23 years in jail, respectively.

However, in 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the boys’s convictions after it discovered them not responsible.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.