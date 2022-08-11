‘I just try to smack it at the top’ – Hundred centurion Will Smeed





Will Smeed expressed his pleasure at changing into the first-ever centurion within the Hundred’s historical past, after his beautiful 101 not out helped Birmingham Phoenix to a dominant 53-run victory over males’s champions Southern Brave at Edgbaston.

The 20-year-old struck his ton from simply 50 balls to make him the proprietor of the best particular person complete within the 100-ball format, eclipsing the 92 made by each Liam Livingstone and Jemimah Rodrigues final season.

“I never really felt like I was close to a hundred until right at the very end,” he mentioned. “I knew they were going to bowl wide to me, and I just tried to hit the ball.

“I feel my position is to simply attempt to smack it on the prime. I did not get off to a flier however I caught up and saved going from there.”

Smeed, who recently made his England Lions debut against South Africa, was keen to heap the praise onto his teammates.

“Everyone caught their hand up as we speak, everybody’s doing their job,” he said. “It felt like we had been above par, it felt like if we bowled properly and fielded properly and caught to our plans, we would win the sport, and we clearly noticed that.

“The way we’re set up, we’re looking to play positive, so if a few people can come off every game then that should leave us in a good position. There’s a lot of belief in the group that everyone playing can do a job for the team.”

Seamer Henry Brookes took 5 for 20 on his Hundred debut, and participant of match Smeed wasted no time in ensuring his efforts did not go unnoticed.

“Brooksy bowled amazingly. I feel like I’ve stolen [the award] off Brooksy,” he chuckled. “He got five wickets and two catches, but it’s a team game at the end of the day and we’ve all contributed. He should get all the plaudits.”

The England prospect is now – fairly understandably – trying ahead to persevering with his aspect’s momentum for the remainder of the competitors.

“It was nice to get going, obviously we didn’t lose a game here [at Edgbaston] last year so let’s keep that going,” he mentioned. “We had a couple of training sessions and that sort of made me feel good again, so whether we’re playing or training I don’t really mind.”





