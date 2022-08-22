“I kidnapped your daughter”: Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis lady is sounding the alarm on a daunting rip-off that value her 1000’s of {dollars}.

When Linda Austad acquired a name from an unknown quantity Saturday, it set in movement a six-hour ordeal.

“There was a girl that was crying, and she said, ‘Mom, I was in an accident,’ and it sounded just like my daughter,” Austad stated.

Then Austad says a person took the cellphone. At first, he stated he was a police officer, however then he modified his story.

“[He said] ‘I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on the phone with me or I’ll cut off her finger or kill her,'” Austad stated.

He additionally advised her he was in a drug cartel. Keeping her speaking almost the entire time, the person had Austad drive to a number of Walmarts and full cash transfers to folks in Mexico. She despatched $2,800.

“I was under so much stress because I thought for sure he had her, because it sounded just like her,” Austad stated. “It was just the scariest day of my life.”

When the final of the cash went by means of, the scammer lastly got here clear and hung up. Austad confirmed her daughter was secure.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through the torture that I went through,” she stated.

CBS



We dialed the Minnesota quantity that referred to as Austad, however nobody answered.

Unfortunately, this rip-off hasn’t simply occurred to her. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday {that a} scammer referred to as somebody in Hugo saying their daughter was in his trunk and a lady might be heard screaming.

The tweet says the person drove to his daughter’s home and located her to be OK whereas retaining the suspect on the cellphone.

Austad says she needs she thought to do one thing like that.

“He could hear every word I was saying, so I didn’t want, you know, to compromise my daughter,” she stated.

Austad says a police dispatcher advised her to name 311 on Monday and file a report.