I know how momentous it is, Virat Kohli still has time for greater milestones: Sourav Ganguly | Cricket News – Times of India

Former #CrewIndia Captain & Current BCCI President – @SGanguly99 – has a message for @imVkohli on his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test… https://t.co/h3fYprOWeP — BCCI (@BCCI) 1646302882000

MOHALI: Sourav Ganguly is aware of how momentous an event it could be for Virat Kohli when he steps out to play his a centesimal Test on Friday however the BCCI boss and former nationwide captain is assured that the celebrity batter will have a good time larger milestones going ahead in his profession.In a video message shared by the BCCI’s official Twitter deal with, Ganguly congratulated Kohli, saying it could be a dream come true second for him when he takes the sphere towards Sri Lanka within the opening Test right here.

The 33-year-old Kohli will develop into the twelfth Indian cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

“It’s a huge landmark in Indian cricket, playing 100 Test matches is something that you dream of when you start playing cricket for your country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s momentous for Indian cricket,” Ganguly mentioned in his message.

“I have personally been in that 100 Test match situation and I realise how momentous and how humongous the occasion can be.

“Virat has had an amazing journey, distinctive achievements, beginning 11 years in the past. On behalf of the BCCI and likewise as a former captain who has performed 100 Tests, I want him all the most effective. He has had a improbable profession. He nonetheless has time to attain larger milestones,” added the former batter.

Kohli and Ganguly have endured a rocky past few months during which they were at opposite ends over the former’s captaincy tenure coming to an end.

Ganguly had asserted that Kohli gave up T20 captaincy despite requests to continue, while Kohli insisted that no such plea was made to him when he first communicated his desire to step down.

He was subsequently removed from ODI captaincy, before relinquishing Test captaincy at the end of a series loss to South Africa in January.