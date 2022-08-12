‘I know this was coming’ – Russell responds to Simmons on non-availability for West Indies

With two extra high-profile T20 leagues arising, prime West Indian gamers are set to be in nice demand, and the scenario has all of the makings of a contemporary scrap between the gamers and the staff administration, and, by extension, the cricket board. It might need begun already.

“It hurts,” Simmons mentioned. “There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available.”

Russell has now supplied a considerably cryptic social-media response to those feedback, placing up an Instagram post with a screenshot of ESPNcricinfo’s information piece with Simmons’ quote within the headline, and this remark: “I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!”

Russell hasn’t turned out for West Indies for the reason that 2021 T20 World Cup. He is not a part of their squad for the continued three-match T20I collection towards New Zealand – Haynes mentioned “he is unavailable because he hasn’t made himself available” – however is enjoying for the Manchester Originals within the Hundred. He was additionally a part of the listing of abroad gamers unveiled by the UAE’s ILT20 , which begins in January subsequent yr.

Due to all this, West Indies are removed from getting their full crop of prime T20I gamers collectively regardless of the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia in mid-October, looming.

It seems, now, that some kind of breaking level might need been reached. According to Haynes, the West Indies administration will give extra weightage to performances in CWI-run tournaments, just like the upcoming CPL, for choice.

Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine are enjoying within the Men’s Hundred proper now•Getty Images for Surrey CCC

“If there is a competition that is run by the West Indies (and) somebody is playing well, I think his name should really come up for selection,” Haynes mentioned. “That performance is very important to us, and we didn’t say that we have picked the World Cup team yet, so all the games that are going to be played leading up to the World Cup, we must take into consideration.”

Russell and Narine, amongst others, are CPL regulars, so there’s a probability that they may not be out of the fray for the T20 World Cup simply but.

Speaking on his international future , Narine just lately informed ESPNcricinfo, “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on, which I don’t really want to get into, but I mean, everybody would love to represent their country. It’s a hard thing watching them knowing that you want to be part of it and you’re not part of it.

“Things occur for a purpose and hopefully sooner or later I’ll be carrying maroon once more, however till then, I’d nonetheless like to play for Windies. We shall see when that chance comes, however there’ll by no means be a no for West Indies.”