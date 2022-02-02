‘I like pressure and I do not back off from responsibility’ – Krunal Pandya awaits the IPL 2022 challenge

Krunal Pandya was launched by the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The spin bowling all-rounder stated that he’s wanting ahead to taking part within the 2022 version of the match.

Adding that he has spent six seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) facet, Pandya stated that he has been part of 3 IPL profitable campaigns. Pandya additionally stated that he’ll share his expertise with the gamers for whichever facet he performs for, and stated that he’ll take accountability.

Pandya additionally stated that he likes to play underneath strain and revealed that he works exhausting on his recreation to win powerful battles for his facet.

“I am looking forward to it. It has been six IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians. I have been part of three IPL trophies. Definitely, wherever I go I will share my experience. I am someone who doesn’t back off from responsibility. I like pressure situations. When I practice, I don’t train for easy situations. I work hard for those tough battles, where I can win games for my team,” stated Pandya in a chat with journalist Boria Majumdar.

In the T20 format of the sport, each state of affairs is completely different: Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya additionally added that he has gotten higher with yearly he has performed the sport. Adding that the numbers may not at all times do justice to the affect {that a} participant creates, Pandya opined that within the T20 format, each state of affairs {that a} participant encounters will likely be completely different from the opposite. The all-rounder concluded by stating that he focuses on the method and tries to get higher as a participant each time.

“What I have felt is that I have always got better every year. Sometimes the numbers don’t justify what you have done or whether you are getting better or not. In a T20 format, every situation is different. How you have been used also matters a lot in a way. I don’t focus on the result-oriented things. I focus on the process – whether I am getting better as a player and as a human being,” concluded Pandya.