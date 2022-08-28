“I like tunnels, but…”: Anand Mahindra requests Nitin Gadkari to plant trunnels

Sharing a video of a tree tunnel on Twitter, business magnate Anand Mahindra requested Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways if the brand new rural roads proposed by the ministry will be “purposefully” made in the same method?

“I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?” he requested.

I like tunnels, however frankly, I’d a lot reasonably undergo this sort of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant a few of these trunnels on the brand new rural roads you’re constructing? https://t.co/6cE4njjGGi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2022

The union minister is but to answer.

The 16 second video shared by the Mumbai based businessman has over 2.2 million views and practically 4,000 retweets until now. In the video, a car whereas driving, enters a bit of the highway surrounded by bushes on the both facet within the form of a tunnel which Anand Mahindra known as a ‘trunnel.’

As it went viral, netizens poured replies on Mahindra Group Chairman’s tweet, suggesting what sorts of bushes needs to be planted. Some customers even posted footage of the roads the place ‘trunnels’ will be seen in India.

“If you visit Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same,” a person stated.

“You’ll find many ‘trunnels’ like that in Indian villages; there’s just no road between them,” one other person stated.

Quoting a number of responses by twitter customers, Anand Mahindra additionally retweeted a number of the footage and movies of ‘trunnels.’

The former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dinesh Trivedi additionally replied to his tweet. “If the trees are not strong enough then it could fall on the vehicles and also block the highway. So it all depends on the soil and the weather condition of the area, what type of trees etc. Surely it will look very nice if safety is not an issue,” he stated.